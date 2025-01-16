When $10M fellow Aussie F1 racer saved 2x IndyCar winner Will Power's racing career

Will Power is arguably one of IndyCar's greats. With two championships and the 2018 Indy 500 victory to his name, the Team Penske driver has nothing left to prove. However, there was a time during his junior racing days when his dream nearly ended because of financial problems.

In 2003, the then-22-year-old Power was racing in the British F3 championship. He competed in four races for Diamond Racing and 14 with Fortec Motorsport but couldn't race for the entire 24-race calendar. Lack of sponsorship cost him in the next season as well and a premature end to his dream was in sight.

However, the Aussie driver's compatriot, Mark Webber, who was competing in F1 since 2002, saw great promise in Power's abilities. The then-Jaguar driver introduced Power to Minardi F1 team boss Paul Stoddart and also contributed €500,000 for the youngster's participation in the 2005 Formula Renault 3.5 Series with Carlin Motorsport.

Trending

This act by Mark Webber, who amassed a fortune of $10 million (as per celebrity net worth), wasn't made public until Will Power revealed it six years later to The Globe and Mail, a Canadian publication.

"He certainly helped me get to that last step. Having Mark Webber tell these guys that it was worth getting behind me certainly helped. I can't tell you exactly why he helped me out, but if he didn't think it was worth it, he wouldn't have," the IndyCar driver said.

When Will Power promised to help another struggling racer by emulating Mark Webber

Mark Webber celebrates at the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil - Race - Source: Getty

Mark Webber, who won nine F1 races, all with Red Bull, was in a similar financial situation as Will Power during his junior career. Like his compatriot, Webber's British F3 season in 1997 ended prematurely, as his sponsor money got exhausted.

At that time, Australian Rugby legend David Campese pumped $100,000 into the then-21-year-old driver's career. That act of kindness inspired Webber to do the same for Will Power.

"I was fortunate enough to have a few key people support me just at the right time - like David Campese - to keep my dream alive, so when I was in a position to do the same for someone else, I did," Webber said in 2010.

Coincidentally, Campese's effect on Webber rubbed off on Power.

"When I am well-established and in a strong place financially, I would like to help someone out too," the two-time IndyCar champ said.

Power made good use of Webber's investment and propelled his career to great heights. In August 2022, he equaled Mario Andretti's record of most pole positions (67) in IndyCar and surpassed it a month later. As of January 2025, the No.12 Team Penske Chevy driver has 70 poles and 105 podiums, including 44 victories.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback