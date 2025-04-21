When Ayla Agren revealed how Danica Patrick’s Indy 500 visuals inspired her ambitions

Danica Patrick, the American motorsports legend, is an inspiration to many women all over the world. She is to date the only woman driver to win a race in the IndyCar series, and in line with everything that she has done for women in motorsports, Norwegian driver Ayla Agren (who formerly competed in the W series) talked about her back in 2021.

Agren made it quite clear that Danica Patrick had a huge role in her decision to try to find a path into IndyCar. The former specifically mentioned Patrick's heroics in the 2005 Indy 500. In that year's race, the 43-year-old was at one stage able to secure the lead position.

"When I started looking into IndyCar and the whole reason our eyes got open to it was due to Danica Patrick leading the Indy 500 that made the news to Norway. And my parents were like, hey, look at this. It’s a girl doing what she loves and she’s leading the Indy 500 field," Argen said via GrandPrix247.

Danica Patrick competed in a total of 116 races in America's highest class of open-wheel racing (IndyCar). Moreover, doing so, she managed one Grand Prix win, seven podiums, and three pole positions.

Danica Patrick recently had an interaction with a spiritual activation expert

While Ayla Agren talked about Danica Patrick being an inspiration for her, back in 2021, the latter has been up to different things since retiring from racing. In line with this, the 43-year-old recently had an interaction with the spiritual activation expert, Oliver Nino.

Moreover, Patrick even came up with a post regarding the same via her Instagram account. Her caption was as follows:

"They call Oliver the @spiritualactivator! He is able to help people find and ignite the frequency within them that can transform their life! I am fascinated with energy so we dove deep into what it is, why it matters, how to actually get aligned, and what happens when you do! I loved this conversation! I always know when it’s a good interview filled with truth and alignment when I am buzzing after it’s over…. And that definitely happened!" Patrick wrote.

Danica Patrick, other than being a motorsport pundit, has been running her podcast called "Pretty Intense" since 2018. She regularly drops her episodes with personalities from various facets of life via Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Despite ending her racing career in 2018 at the Indy 500, she is still very much present in the eyes of the public. Be it via her podcast or the pundit work she often does for top motorsports like IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula 1. Interestingly, she even made an appearance on the widely known OTT platform Netflix back in 2024. The 43-year-old acted as a pundit in Season 6 of F1.

