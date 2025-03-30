When Bobby Rahal spoke about 'the big challenge' amid team expansion

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing is one of the most well-known outfits on the IndyCar grid. It has been growing steadily over the years, and in line with this, co-owner Bobby Rahal once talked about the expansion of the team and the issues that came along with it.

In 2022, Bobby Rahal's team added a third car on the IndyCar grid and was also building a state-of-the-art facility apart from being BMW's preferred team for its LMDH sportscar program. Talking about his team's expansion Rahal said:

"You tie all those things together and you just have to feel very positive towards what the future will look like for RLL. Now, having said that, we’ve got to go out and realise all the potential that’s there, and that’s, of course, the big challenge." (via The Race)

RLL, in its history so far, has managed to amass one drivers' championship (CART 1992), two Indy 500 victories, and has also put on board 31 pole positions. Bobby Rahal's son Graham Rahal also competes in IndyCar for the team.

Bobby Rahal's son Graham Rahal was pleased with his 2025 Thermal outing

Graham Rahal drives during qualifying for the NTT INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg- Source: Getty

RLL has gotten off to a strong start in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. A majority of the credit in this aspect goes to veteran driver and Bobby Rahal's son, Graham Rahal, whose exploits so far this season have allowed his team to have a steady showing.

The 36-year-old secured P12 in the first race of the season, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. Following this, he backed it up with a P11 at last week's 65-lap Thermal Club Grand Prix.

Post his commendable outing, he took the time to talk about his race via his Instagram account.

"+7 to end the day P11. Gave it all we had! Just need to tidy up Saturday a bit and we’ll be in the fight. See ya in Long Beach!" Rahal wrote in his caption.

After the first two rounds, Bobby Rahal's son finds himself in 12th place in the overall drivers' standings with 37 points (equal on points with Marcus Ericsson). He is currently behind Colton Herta (47 points), Alexander Rossi (43 points), and Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin (41 points).

The 36-year-old was only able to manage an overall finish of 18th place in the drivers' standings last year. Keeping this in view, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Graham Rahal himself would eye a better finish, ideally within the top 10.

It is very much doable if the latter is able to maintain his current form throughout the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. Next up on the race calendar is Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (April 11 - 13).

