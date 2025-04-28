When Buddy Lazier lost a wheel during the last lap in an IndyCar race

IndyCar has been around since the 1920s in various forms, and over the decades, it has produced some breathtaking and occasionally hilarious on-track action. In line with this, the former racing driver, Buddy Lazier, had a moment to forget on April 28, 2001, when his car's left front wheel came off during a Grand Prix.

The incident took place at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, and interestingly, it was the last IndyCar race to have taken place at the circuit. Back then, the race was known as the Atlanta 500 Classic and was part of the Indy Racing League.

The moment Buddy Lazier's wheel came off, he took to his team radio and came up with a worrisome yet hilarious response (via @nascarman_rr on X):

"Oh sh*t!!"

During his IndyCar career, Buddy Lazier competed in quite a few Grand Prix and even became the drivers' champion in 2000. Apart from finishing at the top of the IndyCar standings in 2000, Lazier also famously won the Indy 500 in 1996.

IndyCar's Will Power had 'goosebumps' during 2025 Indy 500 test

Will Power - Source: Getty

After Buddy Lazier had a tough on-track moment in the 2000s Atlanta 500, the sport has evolved 10-fold since then. The cars are way more advanced, and so is everything else associated with the sport. The current set of IndyCar drivers is gearing up for the Indy 500 and recently went through a test for the same.

In line with this, Team Penske's Will Power had 'goose bumps' on the recent Day 1 of the 2025 Indy 500 open test. The 44-year-old had a conversation with IndyCar and added the following:

"There's no feeling (like it); you can't explain it. Man, I was in the (renovated Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum) yesterday. What is the name of the display? The ‘Starting Line Experience.’ It gave me goose bumps because you have the flyover, the national anthem, singing '(Back Home Again in) Indiana.’ Yeah, there's no event like it," Power said.

The iconic 200-lap Indy 500 has been taking place since 1911. Over the years, it has made the careers of several top drivers, and Will Power is also one of them. He has, so far in his racing career, triumphed once in the Indianapolis Motor Speedway event (2018).

Other than him, among the current crop of IndyCar drivers, his Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden has won the Indy 500 twice. He achieved this feat back-to-back in the last two editions of the event.

Keeping this in view, several eyes will be on Team Penske during next month's much-awaited Indy 500. Will Power and Josef Newgarden would both want to triumph in the event again and add a few more stars to their already stellar CVs. However, it will not be easy as some of the other top names (Alex Palou, Pato O'Ward, among others) will also be gunning for victory in the 200-lap event.

