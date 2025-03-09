When can IndyCar drivers activate push-to-pass? Key details explained

IndyCar as a sport has evolved by leaps and bounds since its inception in 1920. Modern mechanisms have come into play in various forms and added to the spectacle of the highest class of open-wheel racing in America.

Ad

In line with this, there is a mechanism that was brought into IndyCar in 2009. It is the push-to-pass system that allows drivers to increase their respective challengers' engine power for a short period (10-20 seconds).

The system is usually activated by the drivers via a specific button on their steering wheel. It can be used at various periods of a race; one can use it to overtake a car or can use the same to defend against a charging competitor.

Ad

Trending

What is the exact functioning of the push-to-pass system?

While the drivers use the push-to-pass mechanism strategically in a race, it works in a very specific way. When the button is pressed on the steering wheel, it temporarily increases the turbo boost, which, in turn, increases the engine power.

How many times can drivers use the push-to-pass system?

Ahead of an IndyCar Grand Prix, the drivers are allocated around 200 seconds of OTS (overtake system). This can be used by them whenever they feel like it. Once the button is pressed, it gives the drivers around 20 seconds of boost, which is followed by a cool-down period. The duration of this is usually around 100 seconds, but it would depend on various track-related factors.

Ad

Can push-to-pass be used during Qualifying?

All the above-mentioned information is related only to a Grand Prix, but in a sport like IndyCar, the use of push-to-pass is even allowed during the high-intensity qualifying sessions.

What kind of penalty applies in case of push-to-pass infringement?

While the push-to-pass system that has been in play in IndyCar since 2009 has added 10-fold to the racing spectacle, the penalties are severe as well in case of an infringement.

Ad

In 2024, Team Penske came in the firing line for their illegal use of the system in the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. This is what happened:

IndyCar controls the push-to-pass system from race control and deactivates it during starts and restarts. However, Team Penske installed a system while testing hybrid engines that allowed them to use it during starts and restarts.

When this infringement was eventually caught by the sport, the team's drivers, Scott McLaughlin (third-place finish) and Josef Newgarden (the original winner of the St. Petersburg race), admitted to using it in the 100-lap race.

As a consequence, all three entries of Team Penske were imposed a fine of a whopping $25000. Team owner Roger Penske was fuming following the saga, and he even suspended two senior leaders and engineers ahead of that year's Indy 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback