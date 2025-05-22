When Chip Ganassi commented on Roger Penske "benefiting" from his NASCAR operation

Roger Penske is a well-known personality in the world of motorsports. Other than his past professional racing endeavors, he is a businessman and also the owner of IndyCar, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the Team Penske racing outfit. In line with this, Chip Ganassi (team owner of the Chip Ganassi Racing team) talked up the 88-year-old in 2024.

Ganassi specifically brought to light Roger Penske's NASCAR experience with his Penske outfit (has won a total of four Drivers' championships in the Cup and Xfinity series) and applauded the charter system brought into IndyCar.

In relation to this, Ganassi asserted in 2024 that the 88-year-old was benefitting in IndyCar from his NASCAR experience.

"I’m just talking about general things over time that the IndyCar paddock is going to benefit from Roger going through that over there (in NASCAR). This paddock, they are benefiting from that. They’re benefiting from him being a team owner, so it’s a good thing. It’s a really good thing. And it’s going to add value to every team and granted, it’s not the size of the NASCAR charter guarantee. But it’s a hell of a start. It’s a hell of a running start" Ganassi said via Motorsport.

Roger Penske has been running IndyCar and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 2019. Back then, he bought them from the Hulman family for an undisclosed amount.

Roger Penske's Team Penske announced departure of President following Indy 500 violation

While Chip Ganassi did not hold back from talking up Roger Penske in 2024, quite recently, the latter's IndyCar team found itself in hot water. Ahead of the final round of the 2025 Indy 500 qualifying, the #2 and #12 Team Penske cars were found in violation of Rule 14.7.8.16 relating to the discovery of modified attenuators.

Following the whole fiasco and the immense criticism of Team Penske and IndyCar under Roger Penske's reign, the Mooresville, North Carolina-based team took some strong decisions.

The 88-year-old parted ways with team President Tim Cindric, IndyCar Managing Director Ron Ruzewski and IndyCar General Manager Kyle Moyer. Moreover, an official statement was also released which said:

"Nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport and our race teams. We have had organizational failures during the last two years, and we had to make necessary changes. I apologize to our fans, our partners and our organization for letting them down" Roger Penske said in a statement. (via MSN)

The 2025 Indy 500 is just a few days away, and all the noise surrounding IndyCar is having a negative impact on the sport. The 200-lap race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway will take place on May 25th. Robert Shwartzman, Takuma Sato and Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward will start from the front row.

