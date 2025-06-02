When Colton Herta called “bullshit” on “a Penske messup” 

The IndyCar drivers never back down from stating their true feelings, and something similar happened in 2024, courtesy of Colton Herta. Post the season-opener, the St. Pete race, Team Penske was found in violation of illegally using the overtake boost on restarts.

Ad

In line with this, Josef Newgarden was stripped of his St. Pete win, and teammate Scott McLaughlin also had to give up his third-place finish. A lot was said about the whole fiasco back then, and in line with this, Herta did not hesitate to brutally bash Team Penske and its drivers.

"It's definitely different. Ultimately, the biggest thing is it's a Penske mess up, right? It's not the driver's fault that was in the car, but it is the driver's fault that they used it and were going to use it again in Long Beach. They were all fine with it in Long Beach. Nobody said anything," Herta said, via Motorsport.

Ad

Trending

The 25-year-old further added:

"And I find it hard to believe that anybody would have a hard time feeling 50 extra horsepower in the car. So, any excuse that they have is bullshit."

Colton Herta finished the 2024 St. Pete race in third place following Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin's violation.

Colton Herta pleased with 'mega job' in 2025 Detroit GP

Colton Herta has not had the best of starts to the 2025 IndyCar season. After the first seven rounds, he is in ninth place in the standings with 157 points.

Ad

A major improvement in his points tally was made following last week's third-place finish in the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. He was extremely ecstatic with the result and thus, he took to his Instagram account to share his feelings.

"P3 in Motown. Mega job by @andrettiindy. Congrats to @kyle_kirkwood" Herta wrote.

Ad

Colton Herta has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2018. He has so far amassed over 100 race starts and is easily one of the top drivers on the modern grid.

The 2024 IndyCar campaign proved incredibly fruitful for him, as he ended the 17-race campaign in second place in the standings. Moreover, in the process of doing so, he was able to put on board 513 points, alongside two wins, three pole positions, 10 top-fives, and 13 top-ten finishes.

Ad

As mentioned earlier, Herta is in ninth place in the 2025 Drivers' standings. If he is to at least finish the ongoing campaign in the top five, he will be required to carry forward his Detroit GP form to the upcoming races.

Because of the 25-year-old's position in the standings, he can't afford many slip-ups in the remainder of the campaign. There are 10 Grand Prix events remaining this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.