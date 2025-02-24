  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • When Colton Herta expressed gratitude for “great opportunity” with the McLaren F1 team

When Colton Herta expressed gratitude for “great opportunity” with the McLaren F1 team

By Yash Mani
Modified Feb 24, 2025 17:09 IST
AUTO: JUN 23 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty
Colton Herta in a press conference ahead of the 2024 IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey (Source: Getty)

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta once expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to participate in a Formula 1 testing event with McLaren back in 2022. The American racer has been linked to a potential F1 move in 2026. The testing event was under the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program introduced by FIA.

Ad

Under Formula 1’s sporting regulations, teams are permitted to test one-year-old cars, allowing them to evaluate potential future talent. As part of this initiative, IndyCar driver Colton Herta had the chance to drive the McLaren MCL35M. The MCL35M is the same car that secured fourth place in the constructors’ championship that year.

The test took place at the Portimao circuit in Portugal, which hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020 and 2021. Over the course of two days, Herta covered an impressive 162 laps, amounting to approximately 750 kilometers (466 miles).

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Ahead of the test, Herta had shared his excitement and appreciation for the opportunity. He stated (via F1.com):

"I want to thank McLaren for the opportunity to get my first laps in a Formula 1 car, which has always been on my racing bucket list."

The 24-year-old had further added:

“This will be a great opportunity for me to gain some valuable experience in a new form of motorsport and learn from such an established team like McLaren."
Ad

The American driver also had the opportunity to test multiple Pirelli tyre compounds during his run.

What was Colton Herta's reaction after testing the McLaren MCL35M car in 2022?

Reflecting on his time behind the wheel, Colton Herta expressed his enthusiasm for the car. The 24-year-old was also jubilant after being able to take the reins of an F1 car for the first time in his career. Speaking to The Race, he shared his initial reactions, stating:

Ad
"What a car. What a car to drive. It’s really special not only to have a first test in a Formula 1 car but in a race winning Formula 1 car is even cooler."

Further elaborating on his experience, Herta added:

"It was a car that was super special to drive, that handled beautifully. I was able to make some set-up adjustments in the afternoon and get it more to my liking and stuff."
Ad

With Andretti Global confirmed to enter Formula 1 under the Cadillac banner in 2026, speculation has been rife regarding Herta’s potential switch to F1. It remains to be seen, however, where the American driver takes his craft next year.

In IndyCar, Colton Herta delivered his best-ever season last year, finishing as the runner-up behind Alex Palou. Herta, the youngest race winner in IndyCar history, secured two wins in Toronto and Nashville.

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी