When Colton Herta expressed gratitude for “great opportunity” with the McLaren F1 team

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta once expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to participate in a Formula 1 testing event with McLaren back in 2022. The American racer has been linked to a potential F1 move in 2026. The testing event was under the Testing of Previous Cars (TPC) program introduced by FIA.

Under Formula 1’s sporting regulations, teams are permitted to test one-year-old cars, allowing them to evaluate potential future talent. As part of this initiative, IndyCar driver Colton Herta had the chance to drive the McLaren MCL35M. The MCL35M is the same car that secured fourth place in the constructors’ championship that year.

The test took place at the Portimao circuit in Portugal, which hosted the Portuguese Grand Prix in 2020 and 2021. Over the course of two days, Herta covered an impressive 162 laps, amounting to approximately 750 kilometers (466 miles).

Ahead of the test, Herta had shared his excitement and appreciation for the opportunity. He stated (via F1.com):

"I want to thank McLaren for the opportunity to get my first laps in a Formula 1 car, which has always been on my racing bucket list."

The 24-year-old had further added:

“This will be a great opportunity for me to gain some valuable experience in a new form of motorsport and learn from such an established team like McLaren."

The American driver also had the opportunity to test multiple Pirelli tyre compounds during his run.

What was Colton Herta's reaction after testing the McLaren MCL35M car in 2022?

Reflecting on his time behind the wheel, Colton Herta expressed his enthusiasm for the car. The 24-year-old was also jubilant after being able to take the reins of an F1 car for the first time in his career. Speaking to The Race, he shared his initial reactions, stating:

"What a car. What a car to drive. It’s really special not only to have a first test in a Formula 1 car but in a race winning Formula 1 car is even cooler."

Further elaborating on his experience, Herta added:

"It was a car that was super special to drive, that handled beautifully. I was able to make some set-up adjustments in the afternoon and get it more to my liking and stuff."

With Andretti Global confirmed to enter Formula 1 under the Cadillac banner in 2026, speculation has been rife regarding Herta’s potential switch to F1. It remains to be seen, however, where the American driver takes his craft next year.

In IndyCar, Colton Herta delivered his best-ever season last year, finishing as the runner-up behind Alex Palou. Herta, the youngest race winner in IndyCar history, secured two wins in Toronto and Nashville.

