When Colton Herta revealed his father Bryan’s Indy 500 advice

Andretti Global’s Colton Herta sat down with James Hinchcliffe before the 2024 Indy 500 for a quick interview and opened up about his expectations from the greatest spectacle in racing. The American also revealed his father's advice for the Indy 500.

Hinchcliffe and Herta discussed the IndyCar racing advice that the Andretti driver got from his father Bryan Herta, who is a former IndyCar driver and current race strategist. The former IndyCar driver then asked Herta if he's received any Indy 500-specific advice from his father, to which he replied:

“Yes, I think more so, like, what he thinks works from a strategy standpoint and what I can do to help the strategist make that possible.” (5:20 onwards)

“And I mean, strategy is one of the biggest things about the Indy 500 and IndyCar racing in general. But when you have six pit stops, it makes strategy so important because every stint is another way to make up spots, and there's way more than any other race that we do. So, yeah, I think his input of having me understand what is the best way to help the strategist do the best strategy that they can do, which is super helpful,” added Herta.

Colton Herta's father Bryan Herta currently runs his own team in IndyCar i.e. Bryan Herta Autosport in partnership with Andretti Global, and also works as a race strategist for Andretti. Bryan Herta Autosport won the Indy 500 in 2011 with Dan Wheldon and in 2016 with Alexander Rossi.

Bryan is also Colton's former race strategist after getting the role in 2021, but then moving away from it during the 2023 season. The 24-year-old started the 2024 Indy 500 from the inside line of row 5 and managed to get as high as P2, before losing control of the car and crashing into the wall.

“Kind of tired”: Colton Herta makes his feelings clear regarding Cadillac F1 move speculation

Colton Herta - INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Cadillac's F1 project for the 2026 season has been given the green light by the Formula One management (FOM). The American team will be supported by GM and Andretti Global, with Mario Andretti joining as the Director of the board. Colton Herta has been reported as the favorite for the 2026 Cadillac F1 seat, but the 24-year-old is tired of the speculation as he said (via Motorsportweek):

“I’ve kind of been dragged around in this talk for, it feels like, half a decade now. I’ve had the carrot in front of me for a while. I’m kind of tired of that being the case, and I just want to drive at this point and focus on IndyCar this year and focus on winning a championship, and if something arises out of that, I’d have to think about it.”

Many Indycar pundits including the likes of Marshall Pruett have claimed Herta as Cadillac's prime target. However, the Andretti Global driver will need to finish fourth or higher in the 2025 IndyCar season to get enough points for a super license.

