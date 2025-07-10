When Dan Wheldon achieved a fairytale IndyCar result at Iowa

Winning an IndyCar race is a huge deal, and winning one on your birthday is the stuff of fairy tales. For Dan Wheldon, this rare feat became a reality when he won the 2008 race at the Iowa Speedway. The former British race star clinched victory at the oval course in one of the unlikeliest of ways.

The then 30-year-old, who was competing in the open-wheel racing series under the banner of Chip Ganassi Racing, recorded a superb victory at the Newton track with a well-executed tyre management strategy. Wheldon, who had qualified in third place for the race, masterfully executed his tyre strategy, staying out on a set of tyres for about 90 laps following a caution caused by Tony Kanaan.

The birthday celebrant, who—alongside rookie Hideki Mutoh and Danica Patrick—opted not to pit under the caution, made a decisive move on Mutoh for the lead with 60 laps to go, securing what would become his only race victory at the oval course. Wheldon took the chequered flag ahead of Mutoh and Marco Andretti in a race that coincided with his birthday.

The win at Iowa Speedway was also Dan Wheldon’s final victory of the 2008 campaign. The Buckinghamshire native would go on to finish the season fourth in the championship standings, with teammate Scott Dixon claiming the title.

What Dan Wheldon said after winning the 2008 Iowa Speedway race

Dan Wheldon also shared his reaction following his victory at the Iowa Speedway race. The then 30-year-old took to the media to express his excitement after the conclusion of the race.

The British driver, who executed a well-controlled victory ahead of rookie Hideki Mutoh, was full of praise for his team. Sharing his thoughts as quoted by ESPN, he stated:

“What a great day for Target Chip Ganassi Racing and a great birthday present for me. My car was just so loose with new tires. Staying out was important. I had good restarts on the older tires. It turned out excellent,” Dan Wheldon said.

Wheldon also chose to donate a part of his race winnings to the victims of flooding in Iowa. The Chip Ganassi driver, alongside Scott Dixon, opted to donate a percentage of their earnings from the race as relief for the flood victims.

Shifting focus to modern-day action, several drivers will be looking to replicate the feat Wheldon and the Chip Ganassi crew achieved during that event. So far, championship leader Alex Palou heads into the race as favourite. Although the Spanish driver is yet to win at the oval circuit, his form throughout the 2025 campaign puts him well on course to claim victory at the Newton event.

