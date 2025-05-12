Former racing driver Danica Patrick was once asked to give her take on who had the 'bigger balls' between NASCAR and Formula 1 drivers. In line with this, back in November 2017, she came up with a strong answer.

As per Patrick, NASCAR drivers are more courageous in comparison to the Formula 1 drivers. While having an interaction with the motorsport pundit, Jeff Gluck, she was told that Kevin Magnussen wanted to ask her who had the 'bigger balls' between NASCAR and F1 drivers.

"Last week I was at the F1 race and I interviewed Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean, and I asked them to come up with a question for you. Kevin wanted me to ask you: Who has bigger balls, NASCAR drivers or F1 drivers?" Question put forth to Patrick by Gluck.

As a response, the 43-year-old added back then:

"Collectively NASCAR, because we have so many more drivers. I mean, that’s 39 sets of balls versus like 22? How many are there (in F1)?"

In NASCAR (stock car racing), the events are usually run at wider oval tracks where there is a lot of back bumping between cars while running very close to each other.

Whereas, Formula 1 is a way faster racing category. Moreover, it is popularly known as the pinnacle of motorsport.

Danica Patrick's take on Lewis hamilton's tough start to life at Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix of Miami - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick compared F1 and NASCAR drivers back in 2017, she quite recently took the time to give her thoughts on Lewis Hamilton's tough start to the 2025 Formula 1 season with Ferrari.

Hamilton has not felt comfortable behind the wheel of the SF-25 and his results have fallen short of expectations. As things stand, he is currently in a disappointing seventh place in the drivers' standings with only 41 points.

His teammate, Charles Leclerc, is in fifth place with 53 points and has also won a Grand Prix. In line with the Brit's struggles, Danica Patrick added the following during the Miami GP race weekend:

"What’s up with Lewis? I don’t know, but all I can say is that he’s with a new team, and it always takes time to transition into a new team. The baked-in handling of the car, the methods in which they go about doing things, all of this stuff takes time to learn and get familiar with. These weekends happen so fast," Patrick said via Crash.

The 2025 Formula 1 season is only six rounds down, and there are still 18 events remaining on the calendar. Moreover, next up is the Italian outfit's home Grand Prix at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari racing circuit.

Keeping in view Danica Patrick's comments about Lewis Hamilton's woes in 2025, it is going to be fascinating to see how the seven-time world champion performs in front of the Italian fanbase. Several eyes, including those of Patrick's, will be on the Brit during next week's event.

