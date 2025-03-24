When Danica Patrick came clean on her “fear and nervousness” ahead of IndyCar return

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick once shared her experience ahead of her IndyCar return in 2018. Patrick competed in an IndyCar race after six seasons in NASCAR.

Ad

One of the greatest female open-wheel drivers of all time, Patrick also found significant success once she moved to NASCAR. After spending nearly seven years in the IndyCar Series, even winning a race in the form of the Indy Japan 300, Patrick found herself competing in the highest echelon of American stock car racing, the NASCAR Cup Series.

However, while a Stewart-Haas Racing driver for the majority of her stint in NASCAR, Patrick decided to return to IndyCar when she considered hanging up her helmet. After five full seasons in the Cup Series, the Beloit, Wisconsin native returned to the iconic Indy 500 in 2018, which was the final race of her career.

Ad

Trending

Speaking about the move after the announcement, Danica Patrick reflected on the changes that the move brought about. Speaking to RACER after announcing her return, Patrick admitted to feeling apprehensive about the transition as she said:

"I think it will take a little bit of adjusting. It’s different for sure, but I don’t feel like today I’m a worse driver than I was when I drove IndyCars – I essentially am a better driver. So, it’ll take a little bit of acclimating. But I think we’ll cross that bridge once we get a little bit closer. Luckily there’s a fair amount of time before that. I would like to get in a car before I get to Indy."

Ad

She added:

"I even wondered, do I have to do Rookie Orientation again? Think I have to do a day or something. That’s one extra day, at least. I definitely have a level of fear and nervousness about it just because it’s been so long, but I believe I will catch on and remember quickly."

Ad

Patrick ended up finishing 30th in the 2018 Indy 500. She drove the No. 13 Chevrolet for Ed Carpenter Racing.

Reflecting on Danica Patrick's IndyCar career

Danica Patrick first made her name in the IndyCar Series, debuting in 2005 with Rahal Letterman Racing. She earned three pole positions in her rookie season, a record she shared with Tomas Scheckter. That same year, she was named Rookie of the Year for both the Indianapolis 500 and the overall IndyCar season.

Ad

Over the next few years, she continued to secure solid finishes. Her crowning achievement came in 2008 when she won the Indy Japan 300, making her the first and so far the only woman to win an IndyCar race.

Danica Patrick’s performances saw her finish sixth in the championship that year. In 2009, she improved to fifth overall. Notably, she finished third in the Indianapolis 500, the best result ever achieved by a female driver in the historic event.

Ad

After spending seven years in IndyCar, Patrick made the switch to NASCAR in 2012, competing in the Xfinity Series before moving full-time to the NASCAR Cup Series. She became the first woman to win the Daytona 500 pole in 2013.

Since retiring in 2018, Patrick has remained involved in motorsports as a broadcaster. She has served as a commentator for the Indianapolis 500 on NBC Sports each year since 2019.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback