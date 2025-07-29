When Danica Patrick commented on America’s sole F1 team’s potential success in 2023

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once took the time to shed light on the Kannapolis-based Haas F1 team's chances of success in the sport. In 2023, the then-Guenther Steiner-led outfit went into the season with the pairing of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.

In line with this, Danica Patrick felt that Haas could bank on the experience of the two drivers and potentially spring a few surprises in the 2023 campaign. In an interaction with GPFans, she said:

"He's (Nico Hulkenberg) a little bit older even that Kevin, he's 35, he's been around for a while and I think probably Haas can use that experience. I think Kevin Magnussen has been a really great addition to the team, to be able to help them progress to have someone they can trust and rely on for progress."

"If Nico can bring even more of that, this is probably what Haas needs to take a leap forward. Can they (Haas) surprise us? I think they did surprise us last year a couple of times, so I think that's absolutely on the cards for them," she added.

Despite Danica Patrick's optimism around Haas' prospects in the 2023 F1 season, the outfit finished last in the Constructors' Championship with only 12 points. Nico Hulkenberg secured nine points, whereas Kevin Magnussen was able to put just three on board.

P9 finisher Alfa Romeo (Kick Sauber/Audi) secured 16, and Red Bull's junior outfit AlphaTauri (Racing Bulls) was able to amass 25 points. Seeing the outfit's dismal run in 2023, team boss Gene Haas parted ways with Guenther Steiner on January 10, 2024.

Danica Patrick's theory of Lewis Hamilton's 2025 struggles at Ferrari

F1 Grand Prix Of Belgium - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick has appeared on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast multiple times this season. She was present during the Miami Grand Prix race weekend (Round 6), and during that time, she gave her take on F1 legend Lewis Hamilton's 2025 woes at Ferrari.

Hamilton has not been at ease in the SF-25 and has relatively struggled more in comparison to teammate Charles Leclerc. This is quite evident from the fact that Leclerc has so far amassed five podium finishes, whereas Hamilton has not even secured one.

Back during the Miami Grand Prix in May, Patrick said the following regarding Lewis Hamilton's struggles at Ferrari:

"What’s up with Lewis? I don’t know, but all I can say is that he’s with a new team, and it always takes time to transition into a new team. The baked-in handling of the car, the methods in which they go about doing things, all of this stuff takes time to learn and get familiar with. These weekends happen so fast." (via Crash)

Danica Patrick has been covering various types of motorsports as a pundit ever since retiring from active racing in 2018. This year, she was even present at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway during IndyCar's Indy 500.

