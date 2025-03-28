When Danica Patrick confessed to “feeling unsure” about IndyCar amid move to NASCAR

Danica Patrick, during her racing days, tried her hand at various motorsports categories. From IndyCar to NASCAR, she competed in a truckload of events, but ahead of her full-time 2012 NASCAR switch, in August 2011, she took the time to talk about her uncertainty about potentially racing again in IndyCar.

Patrick's career in the IndyCar series began back in 2005 at the Toyota Indy 300. She also won the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year award that year. In 2008 (Japan Indy 300), she became the first and to date, only woman to win a race in the series.

Around her 2012 full-time switch to the Cup Series, she talked in detail about it back in 2011 and added the following:

"I'll probably be in one of them. Both? I love Indy, but at this point and time we're real unsure about Indy for next year," Danica Patrick said via ESPN in April 2011.

Patrick, in her 191 outings in the Cup Series and 61 outings in the Xfinity series, was never able to amass a victory.

Danica Patrick said would've loved to race against NASCAR royalty Dale Earnhardt Sr.

While Danica Patrick admitted to feeling uncertain regarding IndyCar ahead of her full-time switch to NASCAR, she quite recently talked about stock car racing royalty, Dale Earnhardt Sr.

Moreover, she also insisted that she would've loved to have tried her mettle against the seven-time Cup Series champion on the racing track. Earnhardt died in February 2001.

"Maybe get out there and doorbang with Dale Earnhardt Sr. Obviously, I know (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) super well. I drove for him. He’s a friend, and his wife Amy is great. But, you know, he was known as ‘the Intimidator.' So, that would be a fun person to see, like, what did that feel like? Would I be intimidated? Cause I have a real mean streak in me at times," Patrick said via Gaines for Girls podcast via FOX News.

Dale Earnhardt Sr. recorded an impressive seven championships, and also secured 76 race victories, 428 top-tens, and 22 pole positions in the Cup Series.

Danica Patrick, on her end in her 191 appearances, was able to amass seven top-tens and a solitary pole position. The 43-year-old's racing career came to an end at the 2018 Indy 500, and since then, she has become a well-known motorsports pundit.

In recent years, she has often been spotted in the paddock, giving analysis on motorsports like IndyCar, NASCAR, and Formula 1. Moreover, Patrick also has her own podcast called Pretty Intense (launched in 2019). She also runs several businesses.

