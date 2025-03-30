When Danica Patrick defended her “slightly left-side joke” featured in Super Bowl ad

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once reacted to her infamous GoDaddy commercial which was supposed to feature in the 2015 Super Bowl. GoDaddy pulled the commercial at the last moment due to public reaction.

One of the most successful female drivers in motorsport history, Patrick remains an iconic figure in the racing world. The Beloit, Wisconsin native, who made a name for herself in both stock car and open-wheel racing, found great success both on and off the race track.

One of Danica Patrick's most memorable could've-been moments came in 2015, when the then-NASCAR driver was set to feature in a Super Bowl commercial. GoDaddy, who was among Patrick's biggest sponsors, casted the one-time IndyCar race winner in its advertisement ahead of the mega event.

The ad featured a lost puppy that found its way back home, only for its owner to reveal that it had been sold online via a website created with GoDaddy.com. The commercial ended with Patrick driving away with the puppy.

While the ad was meant to be humorous, it quickly sparked outrage, particularly from animal advocacy groups who felt it promoted unethical online pet sales. The backlash was swift, and GoDaddy decided to pull the commercial before it aired during the Super Bowl. Instead, they aired an alternative ad featuring a business owner working diligently instead of watching the game.

Reacting to the advertisement, Danica Patrick explained how she felt about it being pulled ahead of the 2015 Daytona 500. The then-Stewart-Haas driver noted (via The Guardian):

"We thought it was a really funny, slightly left-side, joke. People have an opinion about everything, especially when you get into that world of animal rights or tree rights, or whatever rights.

"I was definitely disappointed I wasn’t in the Super Bowl for a commercial. But I was in a Super Bowl commercial. We were here to be funny and enough people didn’t think we were funny. I still feel like they got their bang for their buck."

What are some other infamous commercials Danica Patrick has been a part of?

Patrick's partnership with GoDaddy resulted in over 20 commercials, many of which pushed the boundaries of mainstream advertising. She still holds the record for the most Super Bowl commercial appearances by a celebrity, having starred in 14 spots for GoDaddy.

One of her most talked-about commercials aired during Super Bowl XLIII in 2014. The ad featured Patrick showering multiple times, while three men controlled her movements using a computer keyboard. As the commercial progressed, another woman joined her in the shower, adding to the controversy surrounding GoDaddy's advertising tactics.

By 2018, Patrick was preparing to retire from professional racing, and GoDaddy marked the occasion with a commercial that celebrated her transition from athlete to entrepreneur. The ad, titled "Make Your Idea Real," showcased Patrick's ventures beyond racing, including exercising, promoting her wellness book, and working on her "Warrior" clothing line.

Danica Patrick retired from professional racing after the 2018 Indianapolis 500.

