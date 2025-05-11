When Danica Patrick defended 'slightly left side joke' pulled from Super Bowl

Danica Patrick once found herself at the center of controversy when a commercial she featured in was taken down from airing during the Super Bowl. The Wisconsin-born racer had starred in an advert for her racing sponsor, GoDaddy, in 2010.

Ad

The former NASCAR Cup Series driver, celebrated for her trailblazing career, was no stranger to pushing boundaries, both on and off the track. At the peak of her fame, she frequently appeared in Super Bowl commercials. However, this particular ad appeared to have stirred up loads of backlash for her.

In the advert, which was about the purchase of a dog online, a puppy that found its way home after getting lost was sold via the GoDaddy website. Danica Patrick, who portrayed the purchaser of the dog, drove away with it at the end of the ad.

Ad

Trending

Several pet lovers found the advert offensive, with many suggesting it promoted the sale of pets like commodities online. GoDaddy, in response to the backlash, opted against airing the advert during the Super Bowl event. Sharing her thoughts following the incident, Danica Patrick stated during the Daytona 500 media day in 2010:

“We thought it was a really funny, slightly left-side joke. People have an opinion about everything, especially when you get into that world of animal rights or tree rights, or whatever rights,” she said (via The Guardian)

Ad

Danica Patrick, who also made a name for herself in IndyCar racing, is known to have pets of her own. The former Andretti Autosport driver owns a miniature Siberian husky, which she has named Dallas.

Danica Patrick celebrates her pet’s birthday

Danica Patrick recently celebrated her pet dog, Dallas, on the occasion of its 11th birthday. The former racing driver, often known for her intense personality behind the wheel, showed her softer, more affectionate side as she celebrated the Siberian husky on Instagram.

Ad

The former NASCAR driver shared a series of photos and videos capturing her furry friend engaged in several activities. Patrick accompanied the carousel with a lengthy caption detailing how much she loved her dog.

“I can't believe Dallas is 11! My how time flies.

I would literally do anything for my babies. Anyone who knows me knows how much I love animals, but dogs in particular. I like them more than humans. I definitely cry for them more than humans. Must have been a dog in a recent life. I hope so… meant I was a pure, loving soul somewhere along my journey. 🩷,” she wrote.

Ad

Ad

Danica Patrick, in a previous social media post, spoke about her deep affection for pets and how they often brought balance and joy to her life.

Shifting attention to her racing career, Patrick’s journey, which spanned over 15 years, saw her etch her name into history as she became the first female to win an IndyCar race when she clinched victory at the 2008 Indy Japan 300. She also boasts the honor of being the only female to have achieved pole position in a NASCAR Cup Series race, having clocked the fastest time at the 2013 Daytona 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.