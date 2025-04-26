When Danica Patrick emphasized on “the sacrifice” of pursuing her IndyCar ambitions

Danica Patrick, former racing driver, is an extremely well-known name to IndyCar enthusiasts. In line with her career in America's highest class of open-wheel racing, she talked about the concept of 'sacrifice' in 2021.

The 43-year-old's career in the sport began in 2005 at the Toyota Indy 300. She was also chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year that year.

Three years on from her retirement from competitive racing in 2018, she took the time to shed light on her IndyCar ambitions. In an exclusive conversation with Tallahassee in 2021, she offered a short but crisp response:

Patrick said:

"It's really about the commitment, the sacrifice, and the magic of really wanting something."

Danica Patrick made 116 appearances in IndyCar; her last outing came in the 2018 Indy 500. Moreover, in doing so, she managed seven podiums and three pole positions. She also amassed a victory in the 2008 Indy Japan 300, which, to date, is the only race won by a woman driver in IndyCar.

Danica Patrick would've loved to lock horns against F1 legend Ayrton Senna

Ayrton Senna - Source: Getty

While Danica Patrick talked about commitment and sacrifice around her impressive IndyCar career back in 2021, she quite recently admitted that she would have loved to race against the late. F1 legend, Ayrton Senna.

During his racing career, Senna competed in a whopping 161 Grand Prix. Moreover, during this time, he put on board 41 victories, 80 podiums, and 65 pole positions, alongside three F1 championships.

Keeping in view the calibre that the Brazilian had as a racing driver, Patrick admitted on the outkickthecoverageshow that she would've liked to race against him. In line with this, she added:

"Well, so I'm assuming I'll be going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving. Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1." Patrick said.

Other than Ayrton Senna, the 43-year-old also name-dropped the late NASCAR legend, Dale Earnhardt Jr. (seven-time Cup Series Champion)

"Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr."

Danica Patrick, since bringing the curtain down on her racing career, has turned her attention toward her other interests. Since 2018, she has been successfully running her own podcast called "Pretty Intense" alongside her several businesses (Wine Brand, Somnium, and athleisure clothing brand, Warriors by Danica Patrick, among others).

She has also become a well-known motorsports pundit and has often made appearances during full-fledged Grand Prix weekends.

