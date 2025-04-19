When Danica Patrick explained why she never did drugs

Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, is a well-known personality in the world of motorsports. She is the only woman driver to win a race in IndyCar. In 2018, she took the time to shed light on why she never did any kind of drugs.

That year, Patrick appeared on Joe Rogan's YouTube Channel, JRE Clips, and talked about how her father used to urge her to stay away from drugs in order to have a fruitful racing career.

"My dad scared the living daylights out of me when I was a kid, and he told me that if I ever, he's like you get tested for drugs and you fail, you won't ever be a race car driver. He told me that drinking and driving too, if you lose your license, you won't be able to race, and then, you know, what are you going to be when you grow up? You know, he threatened me with remedial jobs and yeah, so he scared the living daylights out of me," Parick said.

Danica Patrick, in her IndyCar career, managed 116 race starts, during which she amassed a solitary Grand Prix win (Indy Japan 300), seven podiums, and three pole positions.

Danica Patrick reveals legends she would've loved to race against

While Danica Patrick, in 2018, talked about why she never did drugs during her racing days, quite recently, she named two world-class drivers that she would have loved to race against.

The 43-year-old appeared on the outkickthecoverage show and named NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Sr. (died 18 February 2001) and Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna (died 1st May 1994) as the drivers she would have loved to lock horns against.

Earnhardt Sr. was a seven-time world champion in NASCAR's Cup Series, whereas Ayrton Senna secured three Formula 1 championships.

"Well, so I'm assuming I'll be going to be racing against them, they are not in my car, right? I'm racing against them, driving.

"Well, maybe I'll just do a hybrid. Let's see because I think I'd probably wanna see how I stacked up against Ayrton Senna, which was, he was one of the greats in Formula 1. Maybe get out there and door bang with Dale Earnhardt Sr.," Patrick said.

Danica Patrick drove competitively at the top level of American motorsports (IndyCar and NASCAR) from 2005 onwards (IndyCar debut - Toyota Indy 300). Her last outing came in 2018 in the iconic Indianapolis 500.

Since retiring from racing, Patrick has become an esteemed motorsports pundit. Interestingly, she even appeared as a pundit on Netflix's Drive to Survive series based around Formula 1. The 43-year-old was seen in Season 6, in which she covered the 2023 season.

