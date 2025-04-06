When Danica Patrick expressed her unfulfilled racing career goal

IndyCar legend Danica Patrick once reflected on her one racing desire that remained unfulfilled despite a stellar career. Patrick made her IndyCar debut in 2005 and retired in 2018.

Being a trailblazer for women in motorsports, Danica Patrick has certainly got ample achievements to be proud of. From being the only woman to win an IndyCar race, to being one of the 14 drivers that have led both the Indy 500 and the Daytona 500, the Beloit, Wisconsin native has done it all.

However, despite her performances in both NASCAR and IndyCar, Patrick's one big career goal remained unfulfilled. In an interview with Desert Sun back in 2020, a year and a half after her retirement, the former driver expressed how she wanted to be the first woman to have won a race in both IndyCar and NASCAR. She said:

"If there was one 'woman' record I really wanted, it was to win on both series, but ... I didn't. And then I got too old."

Patrick went on to transition the conversation to that of her eventual decision to retire from the sport in 2018. She revealed:

"Honestly, if you want to know why I retired is that what I really loved about the sport is that I loved having hope that it was going to get better next year. I loved being optimistic. But, I just felt like that that feeling went away.

"I was like, ‘well I'm not attached to this, it does not define me. I'm more than just a driver.’ So I decided to pursue the other things that I am passionate about in life."

Danica Patrick on her life if she would have won an Indy 500

Danica Patrick came close to winning the iconic Indianapolis 500 twice in her career. While her best finish (3rd) at the iconic event came in 2009, it is her first-ever "500" experience that she rues the most.

After having emerged as the fastest driver in the 2005 Indy 500 practice, Patrick went on to lead the race for a total of 19 laps, coming close to winning the whole thing. However, the former driver ended up finishing fourth due to fuel conservation, missing out by a close margin.

Reflecting on the significant moment and the impact it could have had had she emerged victorious, Danica Patrick told Desert Sun in the same interview:

"I believe in the whole butterfly effect. If I would've won the Indy 500 my first year, I probably wouldn't be where I am today. I would've had a different trajectory of my life. But I want to be where I am today. I wouldn't want another scenario. I'm happy with my life and where I am."

Since her retirement, Danica Patrick has gone on to carve out a successful career as a motorsports pundit, business-owner and a podcast host.

