When Danica Patrick highlighted the different demands of IndyCar vs. NASCAR

Racing in NASCAR is a vastly different experience from competing in IndyCar — something Danica Patrick knows all too well. The 43-year-old once shared her thoughts on the different demands both series warrant.

The Wisconsin-born racing star carved out a trailblazing career, becoming the first woman in both series to achieve several feats. However, in an interview following her retirement from racing in 2018, Danica Patrick detailed what she considers the unique demands of both racing series. Sharing her thoughts with The Athletic, the former Andretti Autosport driver explained:

“I think that the further you are pushed to your limits, the more you discover about yourself. So, you know, NASCAR definitely pushed me to work on my attitude because it’s a little easier, I think, in IndyCar to disappear for two weeks and it resets itself. But in NASCAR, you don’t have that kind of time, so you have to be ready to go in a few days. And there are so many more races."

"So, that’s one of the first things I learned — how the negative attitude is most obviously detrimental to me, but it obviously affects everyone else, too. I would say I went through the challenges of it, and you start to look at what really makes you happy,” she added.

Danica Patrick had a racing career that spanned over a decade, during which she became the first woman to win an IndyCar race when she clinched victory at the 2008 Indy Japan race. She also became the first woman to secure pole position while racing in NASCAR, recording the fastest qualifying lap for the 2013 Daytona 500.

When Danica Patrick opened up about her fiery personality

Danica Patrick during an IndyCar race - Source: Getty

Participating in a male-dominated sport can sometimes take its toll, and Danica Patrick had her fair share to deal with regarding her personality. The former IndyCar driver once touched on the fiery personality she displayed during her early years in the open-wheel racing series.

In a 2017 interview with Forbes, the 43-year-old detailed how she ‘wasted energy’ acting tough around the paddock in an attempt to show how much she cared. She also stated how she opted for a personality shift that eventually made her more endearing to several individuals.

"I've wasted a lot of energy trying to prove I need to be tough and mad to show people I care. I don't think that's the case anymore. Instead of looking at the negative now, I look at the positive. I really feel it's helped me on the track, and it makes people want to be around me more,” Patrick said.

While Danica Patrick needed to shift away from her fiery personality during her active years in racing, there was nothing she needed to change regarding her driving, as she enjoyed a stellar career in the open-wheel racing series. She is reportedly set to return to IndyCar, this time as a pundit for the 2025 Indy 500 racing event.

