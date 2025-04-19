When Danica Patrick opened up on being “a little resistant” to social media

Former IndyCar driver Danica Patrick is arguably one of the most recognized American open-wheel racing athletes on social media. However, back in 2015, when Instagram was still coming up and Twitter (now X) was the preferred platform for celebrities, Patrick came out and revealed her resistance towards social media, and how she came around to it.

Patrick spoke with ESPN about social media in 2015, when she was still an active driver, and detailed how it was the most effective way for her to communicate with her fans and to get a message out to the masses. Although she was resistant towards social media, she came around to using it, as she said:

“I'm always a little resistant [to social media], but it's the day and age of social media. I've realized more over time how it's a really positive thing and how it can also be a fun thing. It can also be nice to show people what you really think or how you really are and be able to connect to people immediately with your own words."

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick also detailed her strategy of how she used social media and what she posted on X. She shared that she didn't converse a lot on social media, and kept it simple, primarily using it for posting life updates and pictures of herself. She added:

“I probably don't do every facet of social media like everyone doesI just do it my way, which is what I feel comfortable with. ... I like to look through and have instant stimulation by whatever they're saying, so that's kind of how I do it.”

Danica Patrick has a huge following on social media and has over 975,000 followers on Instagram. The former NASCAR and IndyCar driver also has over 1.8 million followers on X. Patrick regularly posts stories on Instagram and keeps her audience enlightened about the things going on around the world.

The 43-year-old also used her social media presence to support Donald Trump during the 2024 US Presidential elections, and continues to share updates about actions taken by the US President.

Danica Patrick shared highlights from Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony

As Donald Trump took over the U.S. presidential duties from Joe Biden in January, Danica Patrick was present at the inauguration and the oath-taking ceremony at the Capitol Rotunda. The former IndyCar driver shared pictures on social media, which included a selfie with Jake and Logan Paul.

The caption read:

“What a crew for the inauguration! So much fun and so much laughing! Thanks @alexbruesewitz! However, I have learned there are a few things politics don't care much about.... Food, water, and sleep.”

Danica Patrick also attended Donald Trump's rallies for the 2024 election campaign and even spoke on behalf of the US President.

