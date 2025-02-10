Danica Patrick, the former racing driver turned pundit, is well-known in the world of motorsports. During her racing days, she tried her hands at several categories and there was a time when her commitment to specifically NASCAR was questioned.

From 2005 onward until 2012, Danica Patrick took part in 115 IndyCar races. Her interest in NASCAR rose from 2010 onwards as she started competing partially in the Xfinity Series with JR Motorsports.

In 2012, Patrick quit IndyCar to begin a full-time gig in NASCAR, initially on a partial run with Stewart-Haas Racing. Following this, she was supposed to compete in the Indianapolis 500 and it was at this moment, that questions arose regarding her commitment.

In light of this, the 42-year-old finally came forward back then and added the following:

Trending

"There’s been a lot of anticipation on this day for me," Patrick said on Tuesday of her IMS refresher course. "Not only the years after I left and thinking about it -- because I really did try and do it the second year I had been gone, until a team manager said that people questioned my commitment in NASCAR. So, I didn’t do it." Patrick said. (Via: Autoweek)

She further added:

"I really did believe that I was never gonna do it again after that point in time. I was like, the further I get away from it, the more I don’t want to do it. There was no wavering on the decision last year to do it. Once I thought of it, I was like, 'Yes! Yes, that’s what I’m gonna do."

Danica Patrick ended her NASCAR Cup Series Career in 2018 with a whopping 191 races under her belt. She managed seven top-ten finishes and a solitary pole position.

Danica Patrick's fascinating conversation with psychic Allison Dubois

While Danica Patrick went through a challenging time in 2012 around her NASCAR career, she has been away from the track since 2018. Currently, she has her podcast (Pretty Intense), where she has fascinating conversations with people from various backgrounds.

On 9th February, she posted her podcast interaction on Instagram with author and purported medium, Allison Dubois. Moreover, she captioned it as follows:

"Back on the show is the extraordinary @mediumallison! She is a medium as well as a very well versed astrologer. She explains more about what the dead want us to know, spirits of suicides, how the universe works, and a massive astrological update on what we need to do in 2025! She has a podcast called The Dead Life Podcast as well as a new vodka brand called Divination 22! ✨"

Other than running her own podcast, Danica Patrick has made a successful career as an analyst for various motorsports categories. She is very now and then seen during Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR weekends, sharing her thoughts on the happenings of the sport.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback