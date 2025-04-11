When Danica Patrick opened up about her ‘fiery personality’

Competing in a male-dominated sport as a woman can be quite a challenge, and Danica Patrick certainly had her fair share of obstacles. The 43-year-old, who enjoyed a career that spanned over a decade, once opened up about her "fiery personality" during her active years in racing.

The Wisconsin-born driver once explained how she largely "wasted a lot of energy" during her career trying to prove her toughness in a male-dominated sport—something she would later realize was unnecessary. In an interview with Forbes in 2017, Patrick was asked to comment on her "fiery personality," to which she said:

“I've wasted a lot of energy trying to prove I need to be tough and mad to show people I care. I don't think that's the case anymore. Instead of looking at the negative now, I look at the positive. I really feel it's helped me on the track, and it makes people want to be around me more,” Danica Patrick said.

“When I used to walk down pit lane with an 'if-looks-could-kill' glare, it wasn't very inviting. I think you can be happy and still be competitive. A good lesson for everybody is to think a bit before you speak and represent who you really are instead of the brash, emotional you,” she concluded.

While Patrick had to reevaluate her approach in the paddock during her active years in racing, there was never a need to question her prowess behind the wheel of a race car. The former IndyCar driver enjoyed an impressive career, consistently etching her name into history—whether in open-wheel racing or during her time in stock car racing.

When Danica Patrick spoke about a race she would like to relive

Danica Patrick during the 2005 Indy 500 race - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick previously spoke about her debut in the Indy 500 race in an interview in 2016. The 43-year-old singled out the race as an event she would love to relive.

In an interview with USA Today in September 2016, the former Andretti Autosport driver was asked what race she would love to redo, and she opted for her first Indy 500 race. Patrick stressed that she felt she could have done enough to hold on and clinch victory at the Indianapolis event.

“My first Indy 500 comes to mind a little bit, just because I don’t race Indy cars anymore and I don’t have any more chances. That was a tough one. There were some things about that first Indy 500 that could have been different – a little more fuel left than I thought. I probably would have just led no matter what, even if it meant running out of fuel, as opposed to just finishing. I mean, I still finished fourth.”

Danica Patrick led her debut Indy 500 race with seven laps to go. However, the then Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver had to relinquish the lead in a bid to save fuel to finish the Grand Prix. Patrick, who would eventually be crowned Rookie of the Race, coasted her car home in fourth place on her debut.

