When Danica Patrick opened up on her marathon ambitions

Danica Patrick is a woman of many ambitions, and one of those led her to explore the world of marathon running. The former IndyCar driver once took part in one of the long-distance running events held in Boston, Massachusetts.

The former NASCAR Cup Series star, who had made a name for herself in the world of motorsports, opted to take part in the 125th running of the historic Boston Marathon in 2021. Patrick, ahead of the event, described it as the only bucket list item she had ever wanted to achieve.

Speaking to the media via The Boston Globe, Danica Patrick emphasized how she had always wanted to try a long-distance event since she was a child running with her parents. She noted that it had been her only form of exercise during her formative years as she said:

“I have always wanted to run a marathon. From being a kid when I was still living with my parents, running with my mom in the mornings and that being really my only form of a workout. Fast forward many years later, it’s one of those things where I thought to myself for so long, I just want to run a marathon someday. Before I die, I want to run a marathon.

“It’s a really big physical and mental challenge, and I like challenges. It’s my only bucket list item, so here we go. I can die after October 11.”

Danica Patrick participated in the marathon alongside her sister Brooke and her friend Erin Buntin in a show of support for the Light Foundation — a foundation created to teach kids how to be responsible and ethical leaders through outdoor activities and exercise programs.

Danica Patrick reportedly set to return to IndyCar coverage

Danica Patrick during the 2024 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick is reportedly poised to return to the broadcast booth for the upcoming IndyCar events. The 43-year-old is expected to team up with FOX Sports for the Indy 500.

According to reports from motorsports journalist Tony Donohue, the former racing star is expected to cover the Indy 500 as well as the qualifying weekends. Sharing a post on X, he wrote:

“Sources: @DanicaPatrick set to join @IndyCarOnFOX for the #Indy500 and qualifying weekend.”

Since her retirement from racing in 2018, Danica Patrick has remained active in motorsports media, contributing to the coverage of several racing events. The Wisconsin-born driver has appeared in Formula 1 broadcasts for Sky Sports and has also covered the Indy 500 with NBC Sports since 2019.

Now set to continue coverage of the “Greatest Spectacle in Racing” with FOX, she brings with her a storied history in the event. In addition to becoming the first woman to lead laps and clinch the Rookie of the Year award during her debut at the event in 2005, Danica Patrick also made history in 2009 by becoming the first woman to secure a podium finish at the Indy 500 while racing for Andretti Autosport.

