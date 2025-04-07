  • home icon
When Danica Patrick opened up on her NFL experience while dating Aaron Rodgers

By Rishabh Negi
Modified Apr 07, 2025 00:35 IST
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series 60th Annual Daytona 500 - Source: Getty
Danica Patrick and Aaron Rodgers- Source: Getty

Danica Patrick, the most successful woman in America's open-wheel racing series, dated NFL legend Aaron Rodgers from 2018-2020. During this time, the duo made several public appearances.

In line with this, Patrick talked about her NFL experience while watching a game between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers in November 2019. In an interview with the Desert Sun in January of the following year, she added:

"As I was walking down during halftime (Packers trailing 27-0), 49ers fans would see me and just sort of say 'Sorry' or 'It's not ever yet, Aaron's got us right where he wants us.' And I was thinking, 'That's very nice of you, but no.'"
also-read-trending Trending

The Packers eventually lost the game to the 49ers who won 37-8 courtesy of a near-perfect performance from 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo who forced Rodgers to have one of the worst outings of his brilliant career. This display is what prompted the fans' comments mentioned by Patrick.

Like IndyCar and NASCAR trailblazer Danica Patrick, Aaron Rodgers is a huge name in the NFL world. So far, Rodgers has amassed some amazing feats in his career, including being a four-time NFL Most Valuable Player, four-time First Team All-Pro, two-time NFL Passes Touchdown Leader, 2014 Bart Starr Award Winner, and also the 2011 Bert Bell Award winner.

Danica Patrick's take on her Pretty Intense podcast

Danica Patrick discusses &quot;Pretty Intense&quot; with the Build Series at Build Studio on November 08, 2019 in New York City- Source: Getty
Danica Patrick discusses "Pretty Intense" with the Build Series at Build Studio on November 08, 2019 in New York City- Source: Getty

In the same interview, Danica Patrick was asked to share her thoughts on her podcast, Pretty Intense. The 43-year-old launched her own podcast in 2019, and while talking about the same, she said:

"I enjoy sharing, clearly I enjoy talking, and I'm one of those people that doesn't really have any regrets. Would I do things differently or take things back, well, maybe, but it's also made me who I am today and I believe in the whole butterfly effect. If I would've won the Indy 500 my first year, I probably wouldn't be where I am today. I would've had a different trajectory of my life. But I want to be where I am today."
Danica Patrick is no less than a legend in the world of racing, and her records speak for themselves. She debuted in the highest class of open-wheel racing back in 2005 at the Indy 500 with Rahal Letterman Racing. Interestingly, in the same year, she was chosen as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Year.

Her interest started peaking in stock car racing, and as a result, she jumped ship to the NASCAR Cup Series full-time in 2012, following stints in the Nationwide Series in 2010 and 2011. Patrick went on to amass 191 race starts along with seven top-tens and a pole position until the 2018 Daytona 500.

Patrick was never able to record a victory in stock car racing but managed to do so in IndyCar. At the 2008 Japan Indy 300, she became the first and only woman to win a race in the category, scripting a record that remains unbroken to this day.

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
