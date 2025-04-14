When Danica Patrick opened up on what she’d improve in her personality

Former NASCAR and IndyCar driver Danica Patrick once expressed what she would wish to change in her personality. Patrick, one of the fiercest personalities in the race track back in her day, hoped to tone down her aggressive nature.

Ad

An iconic figure in motorsports, Patrick has achieved many feats during her career in both stock car and open-wheel racing. She remains the only female to win a race in IndyCar, emerging victorious in the 2008 Indy Japan 300.

One characteristic that defined Patrick's career was her relentless and fierce attitude. Known for being a hot-headed driver throughout her career, the 42-year-old's aggression encapsulated her racing journey.

However, for Danica Patrick, it was this temperament of hers that she hoped to change during her racing career. Speaking to Jeff Gluck in an interview in 2017, Patrick, when asked what she would want to improve in herself, replied:

Ad

Trending

"I always kind of think to myself, 'Be nicer.' But it’s just that my reaction to someone, if they’re not perfectly nice, is so ridiculous and over-the-top-mean that no one ever remembers the first blow. So yeah, I wish I could tone that down just a little bit. It doesn’t need to be so aggressive."

Ad

"You can’t even remember the first mean when you get done with my mean. And I wish I could tone that down a little. I’m just not very shy and I have no problem with confrontations. I kind of go right to the end of it. So I wish I was a little more patient in that category," she added.

Ad

When Ed Carpenter pointed out Danica Patrick's temperament with a controversial comment

Danica Patrick's temperament was evident from the beginning of her career in IndyCar. One of her competitors, Ed Carpenter, pointed this out early on, making a rather controversial comment about Patrick's aggression.

Speaking to WGFX-FM while promoting the 2006 Firestone Indy 200 race, Carpenter had stated (via ESPN):

"I think Danica's pretty aggressive in our cars. I mean, you know especially if you catch her at the right time of the month, she might be trading plenty of paint out there."

Ad

However, Danica Patrick took Carpenter's comment in a light-hearted tone. Speaking to ESPN, she had voiced her opinion, saying:

"That sounds like a good joke to me, it's pretty funny to me. No big deal. Ed is a really nice guy. There's no drama there. I think it's funny. I'm glad he's showing some personality."

Danica Patrick and Ed Carpenter would cross paths again later on. Patrick's final race, the 2018 Indianapolis 500, came while driving for Ed Carpenter Racing. She finished 30th in the race.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash S. Mani Yash is a law major by day and an F1, NASCAR and IndyCar journalist for Sportskeeda by night. He has authored over 1,500 articles for the website since joining after a brief stint in football journalism, with two of them going on to rake in 300,000 reads, two of the highest-read pieces in SK Motorsports history.



Yash became fascinated by automobiles at age seven and eventually became a fan of F1 after watching Sebastian Vettel dominate with Red Bull. In NASCAR, he admires Denny Hamlin for his drive to win a championship and his attitude, which he believes is fresh on a grid with similar personalities. A more recent fan of IndyCar, Yash stands in the corners of the flamboyant Pato O'Ward. He also has a huge admiration for Scott Dixon.



Yash lays plenty of emphasis on double-checking statistics and data, and ensures the information he provides only comes from reputed publications. He largely monitors X for updates, tracking the accounts of top journalists and official pages, while also going through fan reactions to understand the pulse of the F1 and NASCAR communities.



When not writing about motorsports, Yash watches plenty of football and is a fan of FC Barcelona. He also loves reading and is keen to explore different types of literature. Know More