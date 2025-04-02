When Danica Patrick revealed her favorite aspect of racing in the Indy 500 

Former IndyCar star Danica Patrick once shed light on what she loved the most about driving in the iconic Indianapolis 500. The American racer competed in the Indy 500 eight times in her career.

Danica Patrick, who is considered by many as the greatest female IndyCar driver of all time, has an unmatched legacy in the sport. To date, the 42-year-old driver remains the only female to have ever won a race in the series.

As a prolific open-wheel driver, Patrick also found success in the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing," the Indianapolis 500. She is the only woman to have led the iconic race. Furthermore, her third-place finish in the 2009 Indy 500 is the best finish by a female driver.

Given her success at the venue, Danica Patrick enjoyed racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In an interview with For The Win back in 2022, the Wisconsin native delved deep into her Indy 500 experience. When asked what was her favorite aspect of the race, she stated:

"I really love just being in the rhythm of the track and of the city for so long. I really liked just kind of getting in that rhythm. It really built it up."

Patrick elaborated on the emotional buildup that came with the event. She added:

"Not only did you feel more comfortable, but there was also like that energetic buildup of the magnitude of it, of the value of the race, of the effort put into it to make it go well."

Danica Patrick shares her favorite part of the Indy 500 as a broadcaster

After retiring from racing in 2018, Danica Patrick transitioned into broadcasting, serving as an analyst for NBC’s Indy 500 coverage since 2019. While no longer a competitor, Patrick still has an appreciation for the race.

In the same interview with For The Win, Patrick was asked what her favorite aspect of Indianapolis was as a commentator. Highlighting notable moments such as Helio Castroneves' 2021 Indy 500 win, she said:

"From a spectator/broadcast standpoint, just to be able to watch history. Like, Indianapolis produces historic moments. The one that comes to mind first, of course, was Hélio winning his fourth Indy 500 race."

The 42-year-old also spoke about the difference it made for her to perform in the Indianapolis 500, but not as a driver. Patrick noted:

"To be able to watch that live, and to not be involved in it at all, was really fun."

Beyond the Indy 500, Danica Patrick has also served as an analyst for both NASCAR and Formula 1 events. She notably also featured as a pundit in the famous Netflix docuseries, Formula 1: Drive To Survive.

