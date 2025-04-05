When Danica Patrick shared her take on benefits of video games for racers

Danica Patrick, the former racing driver, is a well-known personality in the US. During her career, she tried her hands at several motorsport categories, and back in 2012, she took the time to talk about the effect of video games on racers.

Patrick specifically delved into how racing games may or may not affect a driver's ability while battling it out on the track in the real world. In line with this, she added the following in a December 2012 interview with CNN.

"Playing games and being an adult race car driver, I think it’s more of a mental thing. If you think it helps you then it does, but I don’t know. I need to feel the G-forces. For me, it’s more about having fun outside of the car than it is about actually helping to be able to drive it. If that was the case, then everyone would just play games. And that’s not a prerequisite to driving a race car," Patrick said.

Danica Patrick, via her strong comments, pretty much downplayed the influence video games have on a driver's racing abilities during the high-intensity Grand Prix events.

Danica Patrick was 'warned' not to trash talk during racing events

While Danica Patrick talked about the impact of video games on a real-life racing driver back in 2012, via the same interview, she also talked about a different aspect. The 43-year-old revealed how she was warned regarding her trash-talking over the team radio during races.

In line with this, Patrick asserted that she always tried her best to be polite over the team radio with kids also hearing the radio chatter via the live coverages of the racing events.

"If you’re listening on the radio to the race, you’re going to hear a lot of spot reaction about where cars are and things like that. I trash talk in my mind for sure, but I’ve been warned not to say it out loud because then everyone can hear, including kids, so I try and be polite and nice. It’s not always going to happen." Patrick said via the same source.

Danica Patrick, in her career in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America, managed 116 appearances (first outing 2005 Toyota Indy 300), with her last outing coming at the 2018 Indy 500. Moreover, during this time, she went on to amass a solitary Grand Prix win, alongside seven podiums and three pole positions.

From 2012 onwards, she started competing in NASCAR on a full-time basis. Her last outing in the Cup Series came at the 2018 Daytona 500, and her overall appearances have since stood at 191. Since hanging up her racing boots, Patrick has become a renowned motorsport pundit (Formula 1, IndyCar, and NASCAR).

