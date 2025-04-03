When Danica Patrick spoke her heart about her emotional retirement press conference

IndyCar legend Danica Patrick encountered one of the most emotional moments of her career during her retirement announcement in 2017. Patrick, who was known for her resilient nature on the race track, shed tears during the fateful press conference.

Ad

A top-notch performer and an iconic figure on the race track, Danica Patrick's career saw her display a wide spectrum of emotions on and off the track. However, despite being an over-the-top personality as a woman in a male-dominated sport, Patrick rarely showed signs of poignant emotions throughout her career.

That changed for the Beloit, Wisconsin native during a particular press conference in 2017. Following the conclusion of the NASCAR Cup Series Homestead-Miami race, Patrick announced that the upcoming Ecoboost 400 would be the final time she'd don the colors of Stewart-Haas Racing. She also announced that she would be bidding farewell to the sport.

Ad

Trending

Having competed in NASCAR and IndyCar for several seasons, the moment was certainly an emotional one for Patrick. As tears rolled down her face, she found it difficult to hold back her emotions over the course of the entire press conference.

Speaking to the media following the announcement, Patrick noted (via For The Win):

"I’m an emotional person, shockingly. Have you ever said the things you don’t ever want to say out loud? Things that are sad? It's hard to say things out loud. Period. I was just emotional. You see me as really f****** tough. You see me with my ‘tough’ face on. I’m not talking about emotional ****. The only emotional **** that you see me talking about, makes me mad. Here I am with a different emotion, and I’m showing you that."

Ad

What were Danica Patrick's words after her final NASCAR race?

After announcing her full-time retirement from the sport in 2017, Danica Patrick confirmed that she would be running both the Daytona 500 and the Indianapolis 500 for one final time in 2018. However, her NASCAR farewell did not roll out in the best of fashions.

Patrick's final NASCAR race ended with her being entangled in a major crash. After colliding with multiple drivers in the 102nd lap of the race, the then 35-year-old finished 35th in the 2018 Daytona 500.

Ad

Despite the result, Patrick did not lose her heart. Speaking to the media following the event, she stated (via ESPN):

"My family and friends have all been here, so many people have reached out, [and] it's been a nice week, so I'm not going to dwell on the result here. That's always a chance when you come to a superspeedway that's the result."

Ad

She also added:

"All in all, it's been a really, really cool experience. I made a lot of friends and a lot of great fans. This part is over now. I hope you remember me as a great driver, and I was a girl and it was cool to watch me."

Patrick's final race came in the 2018 Indy 500. Driving for Ed Carpenter Racing, she finished 30th on the fateful day before hanging up her helmet.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback