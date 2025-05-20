When Emerson Fittipaldi tasted Indy 500 glory following intense battle with Al Unser Jr.

The Greatest Spectacle in Racing, the Indy 500, has been around since 1911. Over the years, it has produced some high-class action and has also brought to light some exceptional drivers. Two of those are the former drivers, Emerson Fittipaldi (two-time F1 champion) and Al Unser Jr. (two-time Champ Car champion).

Both have had exceptional racing careers, and in line with this, the duo had an intense on-track battle at the 1989 Indy 500. They banged wheels with six laps remaining of the race, but unfortunately, the event ended under caution because of an on-track crash (Fittipaldi touched the rear of another car, and it went into the barriers) on the penultimate lap.

At the end of the intense tussle among the drivers, it was Emerson Fittipaldi who was able to come away with the bragging rights. Al Unser Jr. ended up in second place, with Raul Boesel making up the final podium position.

Notably, motorsport legend Mario Andretti ended his 200-lap outing in P4 behind the above-mentioned drivers.

Josef Newgarden unveiled 2025 Indy 500 ticket

While Emerson Fittipaldi and Al Unser Jr. had an intense on-track tussle at the 1989 Indy 500, this year's event is not too far away. The Indianapolis Motor Speedway race is slated to take place on May 25.

In line with this, the ticket for the event was revealed by Josef Newagrden in stunning fashion at the Indianapolis International Airport in March.

Moreover, on that occasion, he had the following to say:

"It’s very cool to be here in the Indianapolis International Airport. ndiana and Tennessee are my two homes, so the fact we have the Indianapolis 500 in Indiana and the (NTT INDYCAR SERIES) championship finale in Tennessee is a great parallel. To top it all off is seeing this beautiful ticket from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the Indy 500. It’s an incredible-looking ticket."

The 34-year-old further added:

"To see my likeness on there, to see our team represented, it’s a very special feeling. You don’t know if that day will ever come when you drive into the Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

Josef Newgarden has won the 200-lap race twice in his career so far. Moreover, his triumphs came in consecutive years in 2023 and 2024. This year, he has the rare opportunity to become the first driver to win the race thrice consecutively.

However, following the recent Team Penske violations fiasco, Newgarden has been bumped to the back row for the Indianapolis Motor Speedway race. His teammate Will Power's car was also found in violation of Rule 14.7.8.16 relating to the discovery of modified attenuators.

Taking this into consideration, the job for Newgarden has become 10 times tougher in regard to winning the 2025 Indy 500.

