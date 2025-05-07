When F1 champ Nigel Mansell added his twist to Indy 500 winner's tradition

Nigel Mansell, the 1992 Formula 1 world champion, is a well-known name in the world of motorsports. During his racing days, he had a dominating presence on the racetrack, and this was not only bound to F1; in 1993, he showed his skills (pulled off sensational overtakes) in the Indy 500 as well.

Ad

The 200-lap event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway was fiercely contested, and following Nigel Mansell's third-place finish, he came up with a bit of his own unique twist during the podium celebrations.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Traditionally, the Indy 500 winner is supposed to drink milk during the celebrations. In the 1993 event, it was Emerson Fittipaldi who continued the tradition, but interestingly, Mansell came out with an orange juice bottle to give his own twist to the ceremony.

Back then, Mansell's antics were considered extremely unique as the fans and everyone associated with the sport had never seen a driver celebrate an Indy 500 third-place finish with an orange juice bottle in hand. Notably, the second place in the 200-lap race was secured by Arie Luyendyk.

Ad

Nigel Mansell all-set to attend 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed

While Nigel Mansell pulled out an orange juice bottle during his P3 celebrations at the 1993 Indy 500, it has recently come to light that he will attend the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed (invited to the event as part of F1's 75 years of celebration).

It is a motorsport event held annually at Goodwood House, West Sussex, England. It features quite an array of activities, and among them is the hill climb.

Ad

Mansell's participation in this year's event was made known on May 7, and in line with this, he had the following to add:

"I’m looking forward to returning to the Festival of Speed this summer and celebrating 75 years of the Formula 1 World Championship. It’s been amazing to drive the Goodwood Hillclimb in a number of my cars over the years, and I can’t wait to do it all again!" Mansell said via goodwood.com

Ad

Mansell, during his racing career, competed in a whopping 187 Formula 1 Grand Prix (race starts). His maiden outing in the pinnacle of motorsport came in the 1980 Austrian Grand Prix, and from then on, he never looked back.

Following this, he amassed a truckload of race starts and ended his F1 career at the 1995 Spanish Grand Prix. The now 71-year-old was also able to secure an F1 championship, 31 victories, 58 podiums, 32 pole positions, and 30 fastest laps.

In this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed, Mansell will once again drive his F1 championship-winning Williams FW14B. Moreover, he will also be seen getting behind the wheel of the Grove-based outfit's FW11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.