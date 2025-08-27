When Graham Rahal came out on top in thrilling photo finish at Texas

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal has had many fierce oval battles over the years, one of which took place in 2016 at the Texas Motor Speedway. In the 248-lap race, Rahal was in a nerve-wracking battle for victory with James Hinchliffe (now motorsport pundit) and Tony Kanaan (now Arrow McLaren team principal) and was just able to come across the finish line in P1 ahead of his rivals.In the 2016 event, Rahal started the Firestone 600 race from P13 in comparison to (Arrow McLaren) James Hinchcliffe's P10 and (Chip Ganassi Racing) Tony Kanaan's P8.Back then, the 36-year-old was driving for his current IndyCar team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, in the #15 racecar, and interestingly, he led only one lap of the 248-lap race courtesy of his last-lap overtake on Hinchcliffe. The latter, on his end, was in the lead for an impressive 188 laps.The duo's tussle, along with Tony Kanaan, went on for a few laps during the closing stages. From around the moment Rahal overtook Hinchcliffe for the lead, the commentators back then in 2016, said [1:51 onwards]:&quot;One and a half miles to go, Hinchcliffe in front, Rahal behind him, pushing just in front of Kanaan, here's Pagenaud (Simon Pagenaud). Those four are on the lead lap racing for the win.&quot;Rahal down to the bottom, Rahal to the front row, Graham Rahal has taken the lead on the final lap. Can Hinchcliffe battle back? Kanaan is still in the mix. Rahal and Hinchcliffe to the line, Graham Rahal has won at Texas Motor Speedway.&quot;Rahal, in his #15 RLL racecar, had 15 pit stops during the fiercely contested 248-lap Firestone 600 race. Additionally, he held on to win against Hinchcliffe by an extremely small margin of 0.0080 of a second.&quot;We're just lucky it all worked out&quot;: Graham Rahal on the 2016 Texas Motor Speedway winWhile Graham Rahal amassed a sensational victory in the 2016 Firestone 600 at the Texas Motor Speedway and received high praise from the commentators, via a post-race interview, he himself also took the time to talk about his outing.Rahal expressed his relief that things worked out in his favor at the oval race, as he said (via Velocity Motorsports News):&quot;I didn’t want to go through this year without a win. On that last yellow, I was telling myself this could be my chance, you’d better get it done. We’re just lucky it all worked out.&quot;I knew I was going to have to try to fake Hinch to the top side because there was only one way to actually clear him, which was to the bottom.&quot;The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver finished the 2016 IndyCar season in fifth place in the Drivers' standings, with the Texas victory being the only one of that campaign.