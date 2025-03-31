When Graham Rahal deemed Indy 500 'the most powerful thing in my life'

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, Graham Rahal, has been competing in IndyCar since 2008. He has had several shots at the Indy 500 but has yet to amass a victory. In line with this and his father Bobby Rahal's 1986 triumph at the Indy 500, Graham Rahal, back in 2018, talked about the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Ad

Over the years, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway's 200-lap event has made the careers of several top drivers. The Indy 500 has been taking place since 1911, and almost every driver wants to triumph in it at least once in their career.

Graham Rahal, while shedding light on the same in 2018, added:

"The Indy 500 is the most powerful thing in my life. When you look at the influence and the change that it provided to my family after my dad won it, I’ve experienced that first-hand. Someday, I dream to be an Indy 500 winner. It’s my dream. My dream is to win the Indy 500 and to join my pops," Rahal said. (Via Indianapolis Motor Speedway).

Ad

Trending

In the 2024 edition of the Indy 500, Graham Rahal was able to manage a 15th-place finish behind teammate Takuma Sato. Team Penske's Josef Newgarden triumphed in the event.

Graham Rahal managed a P11 finish in IndyCar's 2025 Thermal race

While Graham Rahal talked about his dream of winning the Indy 500 in 2018, he recently managed a strong finish in the second race of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. The 36-year-old was able to put his #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car in 11th place at the end of the 65-lap race.

Ad

He was on it from the get-go and did not put a step wrong in the tricky Thermal Club event. Following the race, he took to his official Instagram account to share his thoughts with his fans.

"+7 to end the day P11. Gave it all we had! Just need to tidy up Saturday a bit and we’ll be in the fight. See ya in Long Beach!" Rahal wrote.

Ad

Ad

Graham Rahal is one of the most experienced drivers on the modern IndyCar grid. He has so far managed over 270 race starts and has also put on board six wins, 29 podiums, and five pole positions.

In the 2024 season of the sport, the 36-year-old managed an 18th-place finish in the overall drivers' championship. However, keeping in view that he is currently in 12th place in this year's standings, he has a solid chance of ending the campaign in a better position than 18th.

Next up on the race calendar is Round 3, the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The race weekend will kick off on April 11, with the main race slated to take place on April 13.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback