When Graham Rahal opened up on 'ever-changing landscape' of IndyCar driver contracts

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, Graham Rahal, once opened up on the nature of driver contracts. In 2023, he took the time to shed light on it and quite a few other things via an interaction with IndyCar.

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He has so far managed to amass over 270 Grand Prix outings and has, over the years, been part of quite a few of his driver contract negotiations.

Back in the year 2023, the 36-year-old had the following to add on the nature of driver contracts:

"It’s an ever-changing environment for sure. When I was young and dumb, you don't even really think about a lot of this stuff, frankly. But yeah, where we are today is certainly for me at least is an environment that you know, you've got to be grateful to have an opportunity to work and be grateful to have an opportunity to continue your career," Rahal said (via IndyCar).

Graham Rahal, in his long IndyCar career, has so far managed six Grand Prix wins, alongside 29 podiums, and five pole positions.

Graham Rahal's take on improvements to RLL's 2025 car for Indianapolis Motor Speedway

While Graham Rahal gave his take on the ever-changing nature of driver contracts in IndyCar in 2023, he quite recently took part in the two-day Indy 500 open test.

Post Day 1, he sat down for an interaction with IndyCar and talked about the improvements that were made to RLL's 2025 car in order to bring extra speed to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

"Yeah, a lot a lot. I was just saying to, I can't remember, someone in the pit-lane, Marshall Pruett, I think that, like, if it didn't work this time, I would really start to scratch my head like, what has to happen? Because I feel like we have turned over so many stones that you just start to wonder, if we don't find any speed, what could be the cause now," Rahal said via IndyCar.

The 36-year-old has gotten off to a strong start in the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season. After the first three rounds, he currently finds himself in 17th place in the standings with 45 points. Rahal is currently behind the Dale Coyne Racing driver, Rinus Veekay.

Graham Rahal ended last year's campaign in 18th place in the standings with 251 points (five top-ten finishes). Keeping this in view, he would eye a better finish this year.

The 36-year-old is currently the lead driver for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team, and considering that his teammates are relatively less experienced, the onus is on him to secure as many points as he can for his team this year. Next up on the 2025 calendar is the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix.

