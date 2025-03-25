When Graham Rahal opened up on “very interesting dynamic” with wife Courtney Force

Graham Rahal has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. He is one of the most experienced drivers on the current IndyCar grid, and with him being in his mid-30s (36), back in 2023 he took the time to think about who he usually consults with regarding his contracts.

In line with this, Rahal asserted that he consults his wife Courtney Force when it comes to contract situations in IndyCar with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

Back in November 2023, while dwelling on the same, he had the following to add (via IndyCar):

"I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through dad, but really, it is Mike that I worked with and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team," Rahal said.

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force (daughter of NHRA legend John Force), married each other in November 2015.

Graham Rahal felt he hasn't won nearly as much as he's capable of

While Graham Rahal took the time to talk about his fascinating dynamic with his wife Courtney Force back in 2023, via the same, he also shed light on his racing career.

The 36-year-old asserted that he had not won as much as he should have in his racing career. In relation to this, he said:

"Oh, there's no doubt that (motivation) is the biggest part of this. Like I said, I'll be clear, in my time yes, I've been fortunate to win some races. But I haven't won nearly as much as I felt that I was capable of. I haven't won a (season) championship and had the success I wanted. I haven't won (the Indianapolis 500) that I think I am capable of. For me, there were a lot of factors that went into this decision, period."

Graham Rahal has so far amassed over 270 outings in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America. However, despite this, his current tally stands at six wins, 29 podiums, and only five pole positions.

There are quite a few experienced drivers in IndyCar who are older than Rahal but have amassed decent success. Team Penske driver Will Power (44-year-old) is a two-time world champion and Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon is a six-time champion in the sport.

Keeping in view the long careers of the above two, if things go well for Rahal in the coming years, and he is able to keep himself fit, he could also race into his 40s. This will improve his chances of securing victories as well as a maiden world championship.

