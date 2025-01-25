When IndyCar stars read out fans’ opinions on camera, ft. Tony Kanaan & Josef Newgarden

IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden, Tony Kanaan, Ryan Hunter-Reay, and others were featured in a video uploaded before the 2018 Indy 500 which recently resurfaced on social media platform X. The drivers read out fans’ tweets about them as they then reacted to it. The posts led to some pretty hilarious opinions from the athletes.

The video started with Ryan Hunter-Reay reading out the tweet:

“Ryan Hunter-Reay is more boring than Ed Carpenter, which is saying something.”

The IndyCar champion reacted to the tweet by making the fan realize that he is the 2014 Indy 500 winner as he said:

“I don't think the end of the 2014 race was boring.”

Tony Kanaan was up next as a fan teased the 50-year-old about his big nose as the tweet read:

“Tony Kanaan's nose has it's own area code.”

The Brazilian took the mean tweet very well and responded with the fact that his nose’s area code is an Island in Miami. He said:

“Yes, it's 305, Miami area code. It has a beach in an unknown island.”

Kannan again read a tweet about his facial features suggesting he looked more like a wrestler than a racer to which he replied that he didn't need to be pretty to race. Another tweet called Tony Kanaan as the disguised version of Vin Diesel.

Josef Newgarden, on the other hand, received compliments about his looks and personality. The first tweet read:

“Josef Newgarden? Superstar. He's the perfect guy to be the face of your series. Handsome, likeable, hilarious, great with media. Brilliant.”

“You just need to come with me everywhere and be my hype man,” replied the Team Penske driver as he liked the tweet.

However, while the other tweet did talk about Newgarden's looks, it did bring him back to the realm of reality as the tweet read:

“I love how all these people are suddenly in love with IndyCar because Newgarden. is attractive. That's great reasoning........”

“For the love of God, JOSEF NEWGARDEN IS NOT THAT ******* ATTRACTIVE,” read the second part of the tweet.

“I agree, that's really funny actually,” replied Newgarden.

FOX took over the IndyCar broadcasting rights from NBC starting in 2025, signing a multi-year contract in June 2024. The network recently released an IndyCar promo featuring Josef Newgarden, hailing the Team Penske driver for his Indy 500 success.

The promo didn't just feature Newgarden, but also another athlete world-class athlete.

The 2025 IndyCar on FOX’s Josef Newgarden promo featuring Tom Brady

FOX began rolling out the IndyCar promotions as soon as the 2024 holiday season and suggested that it would also be doing cross promotions for the IndyCar series in between the broadcast of other sports like NFL and NASCAR. However, the cross-sport collaboration wasn't limited to that as Tom Brady made an appearance in Josef Newgarden's latest IndyCar promo.

A section of the latest IndyCar promo hailed Josef Newgarden's looks. However, soon after the section, Tom Brady appeared in the video as he said:

“He's not that handsome.”

The promo also featured the 2024 IndyCar champion Alex Palou, who was portrayed as being jealous of Newgarden's achievements, especially the children's book that he wrote and published. Since the promo has rolled out, many Indycar drivers have come out to hail FOX’s efforts to promote the series including the Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward.

