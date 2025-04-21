When Josef Newgarden opened up on his thoughts on Indy 500’s effect on one’s career

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden once delved into the after-effects of winning the Indy 500 as an IndyCar driver. Newgarden won the coveted race back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.

Ad

A two-time IndyCar Series champion, Team Penske star Josef Newgarden has firmly established himself as one of the greats of the modern era of IndyCar racing. The 34-year-old driver has over 31 wins and 59 podium finishes in his open-wheel career, making him one of the best and most popular drivers on the grid.

Newgarden took his career achievements up a notch when he emerged victorious in the iconic Indianapolis 500 race. The Nashville, Tennessee native is a two-time winner of the event, becoming the first driver since Helio Castroneves to win it back-to-back.

Ad

Trending

Notably, his first Indianapolis victory, which came in 2023, marked a special moment in Josef Newgarden's career. The Team Penske ace spoke to the media after the conclusion of the event, where he delved into the impact that the victory can have on one's career. Speaking to The Tennessean, he said:

"I don't believe the Indy 500 makes or break anybody's career because you have to have a perfect day from everybody; the team has to be perfect to get in harmony and it's really difficult to do that on this stage in this moment."

Ad

He also spoke of what it takes to win a demanding race like "the 500." Newgarden added:

"Just because you know what it takes to win this race doesn't mean you're going to win. You sort of have to relieve yourself of that pressure and just go do what's natural to you and if it's meant to be, it's meant to be."

Ad

Josef Newgarden targeting three-in-a-row at Indianapolis this season

With Josef Newgarden's back-to-back victories in the Indy 500, the 34-year-old has certainly joined an elite company of drivers who have achieved this feat. However, the No. 2 Chevy driver does not plan on stopping there.

In an interview with Autoweek earlier this year, Newgarden expressed his desire to win a third straight Indianapolis 500. He said:

"This year, we will definitely have the target, and I think at Indy, no one's going to want to see us win again. You know, who wants to see us win three times in a row? I would love it."

Ad

He also expressed confidence in his team, stating:

"You know, our team, we're going to be going for it, and it's a good position to be in. If we've got a target on our backs, then we're doing something right."

Josef Newgarden is currently ranked 10th in the IndyCar standings after three races in the 2025 campaign. He secured a podium finish in the season-opening St Petersburg race, but has failed to make his mark since, securing a 13th-place finish in Thermal Club before retiring in Long Beach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash S. Mani Yash is a law major by day and an F1, NASCAR and IndyCar journalist for Sportskeeda by night. He has authored over 1,500 articles for the website since joining after a brief stint in football journalism, with two of them going on to rake in 300,000 reads, two of the highest-read pieces in SK Motorsports history.



Yash became fascinated by automobiles at age seven and eventually became a fan of F1 after watching Sebastian Vettel dominate with Red Bull. In NASCAR, he admires Denny Hamlin for his drive to win a championship and his attitude, which he believes is fresh on a grid with similar personalities. A more recent fan of IndyCar, Yash stands in the corners of the flamboyant Pato O'Ward. He also has a huge admiration for Scott Dixon.



Yash lays plenty of emphasis on double-checking statistics and data, and ensures the information he provides only comes from reputed publications. He largely monitors X for updates, tracking the accounts of top journalists and official pages, while also going through fan reactions to understand the pulse of the F1 and NASCAR communities.



When not writing about motorsports, Yash watches plenty of football and is a fan of FC Barcelona. He also loves reading and is keen to explore different types of literature. Know More