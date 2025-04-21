When Josef Newgarden opened up on his thoughts on Indy 500’s effect on one’s career

Two-time Indianapolis 500 winner Josef Newgarden once delved into the after-effects of winning the Indy 500 as an IndyCar driver. Newgarden won the coveted race back-to-back in 2023 and 2024.
A two-time IndyCar Series champion, Team Penske star Josef Newgarden has firmly established himself as one of the greats of the modern era of IndyCar racing. The 34-year-old driver has over 31 wins and 59 podium finishes in his open-wheel career, making him one of the best and most popular drivers on the grid.
Newgarden took his career achievements up a notch when he emerged victorious in the iconic Indianapolis 500 race. The Nashville, Tennessee native is a two-time winner of the event, becoming the first driver since Helio Castroneves to win it back-to-back.
Notably, his first Indianapolis victory, which came in 2023, marked a special moment in Josef Newgarden's career. The Team Penske ace spoke to the media after the conclusion of the event, where he delved into the impact that the victory can have on one's career. Speaking to The Tennessean, he said:
"I don't believe the Indy 500 makes or break anybody's career because you have to have a perfect day from everybody; the team has to be perfect to get in harmony and it's really difficult to do that on this stage in this moment."
He also spoke of what it takes to win a demanding race like "the 500." Newgarden added:
"Just because you know what it takes to win this race doesn't mean you're going to win. You sort of have to relieve yourself of that pressure and just go do what's natural to you and if it's meant to be, it's meant to be."
Josef Newgarden targeting three-in-a-row at Indianapolis this season
With Josef Newgarden's back-to-back victories in the Indy 500, the 34-year-old has certainly joined an elite company of drivers who have achieved this feat. However, the No. 2 Chevy driver does not plan on stopping there.
In an interview with Autoweek earlier this year, Newgarden expressed his desire to win a third straight Indianapolis 500. He said:
"This year, we will definitely have the target, and I think at Indy, no one's going to want to see us win again. You know, who wants to see us win three times in a row? I would love it."
He also expressed confidence in his team, stating:
"You know, our team, we're going to be going for it, and it's a good position to be in. If we've got a target on our backs, then we're doing something right."
Josef Newgarden is currently ranked 10th in the IndyCar standings after three races in the 2025 campaign. He secured a podium finish in the season-opening St Petersburg race, but has failed to make his mark since, securing a 13th-place finish in Thermal Club before retiring in Long Beach.