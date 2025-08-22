  • home icon
  When Marco Andretti made IndyCar history at Milwaukee

When Marco Andretti made IndyCar history at Milwaukee

By Rishabh Negi
Published Aug 22, 2025 16:23 GMT
ABC Supply/ AJ Foyt Indy 225 Practice - Source: Getty
Marco Andretti - Source: Getty

American racing driver Marco Andretti, back in 2008, became the youngest driver at the age of just 21 to secure a pole position in the IndyCar series. Andretti achieved this feat in the then-called ABC Supply/A.J. Foyt Indy 225 event that took place at the Milwaukee oval circuit.

In the high-intensity four-lap qualifying session for the main race, Andretti amassed an impressive four-lap average speed of 168.079 mph. Additionally, before his heroics, the top spot in the session was with then-IndyCar rookie Graham Rahal. The latter's four-lap qualifying average was 167.654 mph.

In line with the final few moments of Andretti's four-lap dash around the oval track, the commentators added the following:

"Marco Andretti, once again over 168 mph at 168.018, three lap average. 168.088 for Marco is enough for the pole as he's back in three. Looks fast with this setup in turn number three, slides down to the bottom of the racetrack. Has one more turn to go, out of turn number four Marco Andretti sees the checkered flag."
Despite starting the 225-lap oval race from pole position, the then 21-year-old Andretti was only able to manage a finishing position of P21.

The Grand Prix was won by then-Team Penske driver Ryan Briscoe. He was followed into second and third place by six-time IndyCar champion and Chip Ganassi Racing driver Scott Dixon and the now Arrow McLaren team principal Tony Kanaan.

Marco Andretti competed in the 2025 Indy 500

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty
109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Carb Day - Source: Getty

Marco Andretti has not been competing in the IndyCar series on a full-time basis for several years. However, he makes sure to get his lid on whenever the Indy 500 is close by on the race calendar. Since his debut in 2006, he has not missed even a single event at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

In line with this, he was present at this year's event as well, driving as a fourth entry for the Andretti Global team alongside regular drivers Colton Herta, Kyle Kirkwood, and Marcus Ericsson.

However, Andretti's outing came to an abrupt end on the very first lap of the 200-lap event. He made contact in Turn 1 with another car and eventually went into the barriers.

"I couldn’t have done anything in that situation. Once I was committed up there, I couldn’t move. I was just at the wall. Whoever was next to me definitely crowded me, and I ran out of room. Disappointing way to end the month," he said via Andretti Global.

The 38-year-old veteran IndyCar driver could again be seen at the Indy 500 during next year's event.

Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
