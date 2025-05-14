When NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson gave an honest assessment of his IndyCar experience

NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson, who last competed in the 2025 Daytona 500, is undoubtedly one of the biggest names in the sport. He has been around stock car racing since 2001, but this is not the only kind of racing he has done in his career. The 49-year-old has competed in IndyCar as well.

Ad

In relation to his antics and experience of making a car talk in America's highest class of open-wheel racing, Johnson said in 2022:

"We've really enjoyed it. We had an amazing experience and time in NASCAR, met so many great people. It's not that we're saying this is better than or taking anything away from that experience. But it is nice to have new experiences. I do feel like the fewer races in the INDYCAR SERIES creates a little more casual environment."

Ad

Trending

Jimmie Johnson has competed in 29 IndyCar races. His first outing in the sport came at the 2021 Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, and his final outing was in the following year's Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey. However, the 49-year-old couldn't register a Grand Prix win, podium or pole position.

Jimmie Johnson 'thanked' the IndyCar community

In the aforementioned interview, Jimmie Johnson thanked the sport for providing him with the opportunity to race in it and showcased his gratitude to the wider IndyCar community. In the conversation with Jeff Gluck, he added:

Ad

"It is neat to go to all these new racetracks, especially the street circuits, stay in a hotel down the street, walk with my family on the crossover bridge to a practice or race.

"We are really enjoying it. Big thanks to the INDYCAR community in welcoming myself and my family. The paddock is full of a bunch of wonderful people, and we've really enjoyed our experience."

Ad

Jimme Johnson's best overall finish in IndyCar came in the 2022 season when he finished 21st in the drivers' standings. While Johnson's open-wheel record isn't eye-catching, he has done wonders in stock car racing.

When it comes to NASCAR's Cup Series, the 49-year-old has amassed a whopping 699 race starts, registering 83 Grand Prix wins, 375 top-10 and 36 pole positions. Johnson has also won a race in the Xfinity Series alongside 24 top-10 and two pole positions.

In the renowned 2025 Daytona 500, Jimmie Johnson secured an impressive third-place finish, behind Tyler Reddick and William Byron.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports and is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.