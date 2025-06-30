When is the next IndyCar race? 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio full schedule, where to watch, and all you should know

After an off-weekend, IndyCar heads to Lexington, Ohio, this upcoming weekend for the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. The race weekend will take place from July 4 to 6, and it is the 10th round of the 2025 season.

Ad

Alex Palou heads into the weekend after reclaiming his crown at the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America. He won his sixth race of the season at the 4.048-mile circuit, preventing Kyle Kirkwood from making it three wins in a row this season after his back-to-back victories at the Detroit GP and Bommarito Automotive Group 500.

Palou was last year's pole-sitter at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. However, Pato O'Ward bested the Chip Ganassi Racing driver in the 200-mile race, fending him off in the closing stages. The gap between them was just under half a second when they crossed the finish line.

Ad

Trending

The Mid-Ohio track is 2.258 miles long, has 13 turns, and includes elevation changes besides different corners requiring different entry speeds. Scott Dixon has won at the circuit a record six times.

Going into the 2025 edition of the race, Alex Palou has a mighty 93-point lead over Kirkwood in P2 and 111 points over O'Ward in P3. Here's the full schedule for the race weekend, including timings for the two practice sessions, the qualifying session, and the race.

Ad

Full schedule for 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio

The 2025 IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio will kick off on Friday, June 4, with a single practice session. On Saturday, the second practice session will precede qualifying, with the main 90-lap race on Sunday.

Friday, July 4

Practice 1: 4:30 pm ET

Saturday, July 5

Practice 2: 10:30 am ET

Qualifying: 2:30 pm ET

Sunday, July 6

Pre-race Warmup: 9:30 am

Race: Broadcast begins at 1:00 pm ET and the race will go green at 1:22 pm, per FOX.

Ad

Where to Watch the 2025 IndyCar race at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Josef Newgarden at the IndyCar Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: Getty

For US viewers, FOX will broadcast Friday's event, i.e., practice 1, on FS2. Saturday's events, practice 2 and qualifying, will be broadcast on FS1. And the race on Sunday will take centre stage on FOX.

Ad

For non-US viewers, here's a list of international broadcasters for the upcoming Mid-Ohio race:

Canada: TSN, TSN+

TSN, TSN+ Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport United Kingdom: Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports F1 Spain: Movistar+

Movistar+ France: Canal+

Canal+ Germany: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Belgium: VOO Sport World

VOO Sport World Brazil: ESPN, TV Cultura

ESPN, TV Cultura Middle East: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Netherlands: Ziggo Sport

Ziggo Sport Italy: Sky Sport

Sky Sport Portugal: Sport TV

Sport TV Singapore: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Japan: Gaora Sports

Gaora Sports Hong Kong: IndyCar LIVE

IndyCar LIVE Hungary: Arena 4

Arena 4 Turkey: S Sport

If you don't find your country in the above list, you can check this page for a comprehensive list of international broadcasters.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Kotak Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.



Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.



Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.



When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.