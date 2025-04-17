When Pato O'Ward opened up on his IndyCar offseason training regime

Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward is one of the brightest talents on the modern IndyCar grid. In 2023, he ended his campaign in a respectable fourth place in the standings, and following this, he took the time to shed light on his off-season training regime in October.

Ad

The 25-year-old made it known that the bulk of the off-season training work is done in December as he said (via McLaren):

"If I wasn’t involved in McLaren’s Driver Development Programme, I would most likely take a couple weeks off from training. But, I don’t mind because I have some amazing opportunities that I wouldn’t pass up for anything. In actuality, the most building starts during the latter half of the offseason. I have four weeks of intense training in December to get myself ready for the beginning of the year. So, realistically, it's always ongoing. It might tone down in the future, but for now, that’s my schedule."

Ad

Trending

Pato O'Ward has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing since 2018. He has so far managed to amass seven Grand Prix wins, 27 podiums and six pole positions. His best overall finish to date has been 3rd place, which he secured in the 2021 IndyCar season.

Pato O'Ward's take on his teammates ahead of 2024 IndyCar season

While Pato O'Ward talked in detail about his off-season training regime back in 2023, via the same conversation with Arrow McLaren, he also looked ahead and gave his take on his 2024 teammates.

Ad

For the following season, the 25-year-old had Alexander Rossi and David Malukas as his IndyCar teammates on the Arrow McLaren racing team. He said (via McLaren):

"I feel like we cover the age spectrum. We have Alexander Rossi, who is a veteran. We have myself – young, but knowledgeable as I start my fifth year in the series. And then David Malukas, who is very young, fast and will thrive in this atmosphere at Arrow McLaren."

Ad

Pato O'Ward has been steadily climbing the ladder of success in America's highest class of open-wheel racing. Following his fourth-place finish in the 2023 season, last year, he managed an overall fifth-place finish with 460 points (the highest finishing driver for Arrow McLaren). In doing so, he was also able to put on board three Grand Prix wins, six top-fives and ten top-10 finishes.

Other than racing in IndyCar, O'Ward also drove McLaren's F1 challenger in the Free Practice 1 session of the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix. For the ongoing 2025 F1 season, he is again serving as the reserve driver (alongside his IndyCar race driver duties) for the Woking-based outfit.

Pato O'Ward is one of the stars to keep an eye on in the upcoming years of motor racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More