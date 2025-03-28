When Scott Dixon was honoured with a title by the Queen of the United Kingdom

Scott Dixon, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, is pure royalty when it comes to the NTT IndyCar series. He is a six-time world champion, and back in 2019, he was honoured with the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit by Queen Elizabeth II (died on September 8, 2022) on her 66th anniversary of coronation as the Queen of the United Kingdom.

The Queen's honor list recognizes the achievements of extraordinary people within the United Kingdom. New Zealand is a member of the Commonwealth of Nations, and in line with this, Scott Dixon was given the Order of Merit in 2019.

Dixon, while talking about it with IndyCar, had the following to add back then.

"You don’t have to call me Sir -- not yet, anyway. It’s a very prestigious award. It is different from racing. You never know it is coming and it is more of who you are as a person opposed to what you do in your career. It honors what you have done in your local community, whether it is in New Zealand or North America," Dixon said.

Scott Dixon had become a five-time IndyCar champion by the time he was presented with the 2019 Order of Merit award by Queen Elizabeth II.

Scott Dixon opens up about 'flying blind' in 2025 NTT IndyCar season-opener

While Scott Dixon had a moment to remember for a lifetime in 2019, he has been quite unlucky in the ongoing IndyCar season. In the first race, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Dixon was on his way to securing a sensational win.

He was in control for the majority of the 100-lap event, but a radio breakdown with his Chip Ganassi Racing team cost him the victory. As a result, his teammate, Alex Palou, came out as the victor in the event.

Following the event, the 44-year-old had the following to add:

"That was frustrating. We had no radio. So I was just flying blind out there. I think they were trying to call me in because on that last lap before we pitted, there was just so much traffic and we lost two or three seconds and that’s where the #10 car got us," Dixon was quoted saying by Crash.net.

Dixon has been competing in the highest class of open-wheel racing in America since the 2003 Toyota Indy 300. He has so far managed to amass a whopping 363 race starts, during which he has put on board 57 wins, 140 podiums, and 32 pole positions.

In the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, the 44-year-old is in third place in the drivers' championship with 61 points to his name. The third round (Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach) will take place from April 11 onwards and will present Dixon an opportunity to regain his form.

