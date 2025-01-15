Where is every IndyCar team based? Andretti, Penske, McLaren and others

IndyCar is the highest rung of the American open-wheel racing ladder. The teams competing in the series need to have minimal internal resistance to maximize their output when the green flag waves on the track.

Fans only get to witness the driver-side efforts and success. However, the pole positions, victories, and championships are the manifestation of all the effort put in by the hundreds of team members behind the scenes. The onus to ensure everything runs smoothly is on the team owners. A crucial part of their job is to choose the perfect location for the team headquarters and be proactive in making the employees feel at home.

Trending

With that said, let us take a look at where the headquarters for each active IndyCar team is based.

PREMA Racing IndyCar Headquarters

Formula 2 Testing in Abu Dhabi - Day 3 - Source: Getty

PREMA Racing is one of the most successful teams in the European junior motorsport circuit. To ensure smooth sailing during its IndyCar debut in 2025, the Italian team built a new headquarters in Indianapolis, the heart of the series.

Their base is located 20 miles from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Fishers, Indiana. Team Principal Rene Rosin revealed that their offices and racing-related setups will be spread over the 100,000 sq. ft. space.

Arrow McLaren Headquarters

AUTO: AUG 16 NTT IndyCar Series Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

In 2022, Arrow McLaren announced a $25 million plan to build its new headquarters in Whitestown, Indiana. The Woking-based English team previously used the base of Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, the team it acquired and renamed.

However, the Whitestown plan fell through as Arrow McLaren announced a bigger and better plan in 2023. They struck a deal with Andretti Global to acquire their 89,000 sq. ft. facility in Zionsville, Indiana by 2025.

Andretti Global Headquarters

AUTO: JUN 23 NTT IndyCar Series Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

After agreeing to sell its Zionsville Headquarters to Arrow McLaren, Andretti Global began construction on a new base in Fishers, Indiana. Phase 1 of the project covers 400,000 sq. ft. of land. As per their website:

"The new facility is set to include a state-of-the-art fitness center, walking trails with access to the Nickel Plate Trail and Ritchey Woods Nature Preserve, amphitheaters, employee gathering areas and expanded dining options."

The project will bring Andretti's IndyCar, Indy NXT, and IMSA operations under one roof.

Ed Carpenter Racing Headquarters

AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Ed Carpenters Racing's IndyCar headquarters is based in Speedway, Indiana. ECR's race shop is located on Georgetown Road in Indianapolis.

The team underwent a major transformation ahead of the 2025 season. They onboarded new partners, revamped their logo, and adopted new brand colors.

Juncos Hollinger Racing Headquarters

Juncos Hollinger Racing's headquarters is located only half a mile away from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Speedway, Indiana. The team was founded by Argentinian Ricardo Juncos.

Brad Hollinger, a former co-owner of the Williams F1 team, bought a partial stake in the team in 2021, leading to the name Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Meyer Shank Racing Headquarters

Meyer Shank Racing is based in Etna Parkway, Pataskala, Ohio. The team entered IndyCar in 2018 on a part-time basis and has been competing full-time in the series since 2020.

Dale Coyne Racing Headquarters

AUTO: AUG 12 NTT INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Dale Coyne Racing is based in Plainfield, Illinois. The headquarters is located 40 miles southwest of Downtown Chicago. Founded in 1984 and owned by ex-driver Dale Coyne, the team has participated in every Champ Car/ IndyCar season since.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Headquarters

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing completed the construction of its new Zionsville, Indiana headquarters in 2022. The $20 million, 130,000 sq. ft. project brought the team's IndyCar and IMSA operations under one roof.

The team is co-owned by three-time CART champ Bobby Rahal, talk show host David Letterman, and businessman Mike Lanigan. Their old base was in Hilliard, Ohio.

AJ Foyt Racing Headquarters

AJ Foyt Racing previously built its race cars in Waller, Texas. However, in September 2024, they shut those shops to move production to their Main Street base in Speedway, Indiana.

Team owner AJ Foyt and his son, Larry deemed it fit to have all operations under one roof to ensure streamlining of processes.

Chip Ganassi Racing Headquarters

Founded in 1990, Chip Ganassi Racing's base is located in Woodland Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana - the racing capital of the world. Their headquarters are made to impress, with the entrance room filled with all the trophies that every CGR driver has won till date.

Team Penske Headquarters

The 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

For over three decades, Team Penske's headquarters was located in Reading, Pennsylvania. In 2006, the Roger Penske-owned team shifted base to Mooresville, North Carolina, two years after he bought the property for $7 million.

Penske's NASCAR team occupies 240,781 sq. ft. of the facility and the IndyCar arm occupies 55,843 sq. ft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback