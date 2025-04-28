Which IndyCar driver holds the most wins at Barber Motorsports Park?

The 27-driver grid of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Championship will next head to the 2.38-mile-long road course Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Alabama, for the Children's of Alabama Grand Prix. Two-time Indy 500 winner, Josef Newgarden, leads the win tally with three victories. Driving the #2 Dallara-Honda, Newgarden took the checkered flag in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

The first Indy Grand Prix of Alabama was held in 2010 at Barber Motorsports Park, where Team Penske's Hélio Castroneves emerged victorious driving #3 Dallara Honda.

Since the inaugural race, the road course has seen nine different winners over its 14-year history. Remarkably, in eight of those 14 years, Team Penske, the outfit owned by IndyCar CEO Roger Penske, has claimed victory.

After the fourth and fifth rounds (Sonsio Grand Prix) of the championship, Josef Newgarden will be participating in the 109th running of the race, aiming to achieve a historic feat of three back-to-back wins at the greatest spectacle of motor racing, i.e. Indy 500.

Newgarden is 10th in the championship with 58 points, i.e., 84 points short of the leader, Alex Palou.

IndyCar drivers who have two wins each at Barber Motorsports Park

AUTO: APR 30 INDYCAR Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix - Source: Getty

The fourth round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship, scheduled for Sunday, May 4, will witness five active winners of the event battle it out at the road course.

While Josef Newgarden has the maximum number of wins at the track, three drivers are tied for second place with two victories each. Team Penske's Will Power won the race twice, back to back in 2011 and 2012. Next is Ryan Hunter-Reay, who is a former champion (2012) and Indy 500 winner (2014), and competes part-time in the Series for Dreyer & Reinbold Racing, and took the checkered flag in 2013 and 2014.

The third double winner is the reigning victor, Scott McLaughlin, who won it in 2023 and 2024.

Here is a quick look at all the winners at Barber Motorsports Park:

Hélio Castroneves - 1-2010 Will Power - 2- 2011,2012 Ryan Hunter-Reay - 2- 2013, 2014 Josef Newgarden - 2015, 2017, 2018 Simon Pagenaud - 2016 Takuma Sato - 2019 Alex Palou - 2021 Pato O'Ward - 2022 Scott McLaughlin - 2023, 2024

Of the active driver from the list above, Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou is leading the IndyCar championship with 142 points, whereas Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward who is sixth in the standings has scored 80 points, Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin (8), Will Power (9) and Josef Newgarden (10) have 69 points, 63 points, and 58 points respectively.

