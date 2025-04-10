Who is the only Canadian IndyCar driver to win the Indy 500?

The Indy 500 is, for good reason, dubbed the ‘Greatest Spectacle in Racing’. Several drivers - not only full-timers - often take time out to ensure they participate in the iconic Indianapolis 500 event. While some eventually go on to etch their names into history with memorable performances, others suffer largely underwhelming results.

However, one driver who indeed experienced what it felt like to stand atop the Indy 500 podium was Jacques Villeneuve. The Quebec-born driver etched his name into history when he became the first Canadian to win the Indianapolis event in 1995.

Driving for Team Green, Villeneuve’s victory not only marked a significant milestone for Canadian motorsport, but it was also a moment in history as he became the second-youngest driver to win the racing event at the age of 24—behind Troy Ruttman, who won at the age of 22 in 1952.

It has to be stated, however, that Villeneuve’s Indy 500 race victory wasn’t without its fair share of incidents, as the Canadian driver had to overcome a two-lap penalty—earned for unintentionally passing the pace car during a caution period—to clinch victory ahead of Walker Racing driver Christian Fittipaldi.

Sharing his thoughts on the events that played out in the aftermath of his race win, the Team Green driver admitted to having doubts about the possibility of winning but credited his team’s resilience for ensuring he claimed victory.

Speaking in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) by IndyCar to commemorate the anniversary of his victory, Villeneuve stated:

“You know, that the first part of the race where I didn't think we could make it being two laps down. And I tell you, I'm lucky to be with a great team. Everybody just worked hard. It's the best team out there and I'm lucky to be with them.” (0:33 onwards)

The Canadian driver would not stop at racing in the IndyCar series, as he would go on to compete in Formula 1, where he raced for 11 seasons and clinched the Drivers’ Championship in 1997 with Williams Racing. Following his F1 title win, Villeneuve went on to race for several other teams, including British American Racing, Renault, and BMW Sauber, among others.

Canadian drivers who came close to winning the Indy 500 race

Scott Goodyear #40 of Canada and King Racing competes in the 1994 CART PPG Indy Car World Series Toyota Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

While Jacques Villeneuve still boasts the honor of being the sole Canadian to have won the Indy 500 event, several other drivers have also come close to clinching victory at the racing showpiece. Several other drivers from the North American country have experienced their fair share of close shaves while clinching the iconic Borg-Warner Trophy.

Two years following Villeneuve’s victory, fellow Canadian Scott Goodyear finished second at the 1997 Indy 500 race behind teammate Arie Luyendyk. The Ontario-born driver came close to recording victory three times but never won the race.

In 2002, Paul Tracy again came close to ensuring a Canadian flag was hoisted highest at the Indy 500 event; however, the Team Green driver finished as runner-up to Helio Castroneves who notched his second consecutive victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The veteran Brazilian would go on to add two more victories to his Indy 500 record, making him the most successful driver in the history of the racing spectacle.

Alex Tagliani is another Canadian who etched his name into the Indy 500 record books. While he couldn't secure a race victory like Villeneuve, the then Sam Schmidt Motorsports driver became the first Canadian to clinch pole position at the Indianapolis event in 2011. Sadly for Tagliani, his race day did not follow the script of qualifying, as he was forced to retire on lap 147 after running wide into Turn Four and colliding with the wall.

For the 2025 edition of the Indy 500, Canada will once again be represented by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Devlin DeFrancesco. Whether the 25-year-old will be able to leave a significant mark on the racing event remains to be seen.

