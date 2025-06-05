Who is Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force-Rahal? Know all about the former drag racing star

Graham Rahal is a six-time IndyCar race winner from Ohio, United States. The 36-year-old has been in the sport since 2008. He has raced for a handful of teams, including Newman-Haas Racing, Dreyer and Reinbold Racing, Sarah Fisher Racing, and Chip Ganassi Racing. He has been with the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team full-time since 2013.

Prior to joining IndyCar, Rahal raced in the Champ Car World Series in 2007 and also at the 24 Hours of Daytona. He also became the youngest podium finisher in the Champ Car series. The American driver won his first IndyCar series race in his debut year at his first race at St.Petersburg, becoming the youngest person to do so at 19 years and 93 days.

Who is Graham Rahal's wife?

Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force-Rahal, is a former NHRA drag racer. She started racing in the motorsport division after getting her license in 2008. She had a successful career in drag racing, holding the record for the 'most Funny Car wins by a female driver in NHRA history.' She hung up her racing boots in 2019 to focus on her family.

How did the pair meet?

The two met via X (formerly called Twitter) in 2013. During an interview with IndyCar in 2016, Rahal remembered the time he followed Courtney on the social media app.

“One day, I was scrolling through Twitter, and her name popped up. She had followed me, but I hadn’t followed her, so I clicked ‘Follow," he said.

During her time in the NHRA, Courtney Force-Rahal drove for her father's team, John Force Racing, while Graham Rahal drove for his father's co-owned team, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. This aspect of their lives served as common ground for the couple. They spoke about how being in their father's shadow and having someone to relate to helped them bond better.

“There are only a handful of people in the world who could understand the pressure I have. Living in (our dads’) shadow and following in their footsteps, you don’t find a lot of people who can relate to something like that,” Rahal mentioned.

The pair tied the knot in November 2015 in California. Force and her two kids are often seen at the races, supporting her husband.

How many children do Graham Rahal and Courtney Force-Rahal have?

The couple has two daughters. Courtney Force-Rahal gave birth to their elder daughter, Harlan Ann, in 2020, while their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, was born in September 2022.

Graham Rahal revealed in an interview how having a child changes your mindset.

"It changes things. I mean, I know you and I talked about kids before and the joy that it brings to life. And there really is. You don't get it until you have one. And now I've got one, and I get it," he said on The Rich Eisen Show (0:29 onwards).

