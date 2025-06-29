Who is the only IndyCar driver to sweep the Iowa doubleheader?

Iowa Speedway has been the venue of 21 IndyCar races, including seven that have taken place under the lights, i.e., the night races. The venue has hosted four doubleheader weekends, specifically in 2020, 2022, 2023, and 2024. In both the 2022 and 2023 seasons, Iowa Speedway was the exclusive location for the series’ only doubleheader event.

Ad

Despite the four doubleheaders, only one driver has swept the doubleheader amongst the 12 winners the track has seen. The only driver to sweep the Iowa doubleheader is Josef Newgarden, who won both races of the doubleheader at Iowa Speedway in 2023. Newgarden has taken the checkered flag six times at Iowa.

With only 13 days remaining until the start of the race weekend at the Sukup IndyCar Race, Iowa Speedway hosted a critical team testing session on Wednesday to help drivers adapt to the unique challenges of the 0.875-mile oval. Competitors of the championship utilized this opportunity to oil their vehicles in preparation for the 2025 season’s sole doubleheader event, scheduled to take place from July 11 to 13.

Ad

Trending

Juncos Hollinger Racing's Conor Daly emerged as the fastest driver during Wednesday’s test session at Iowa Speedway, leading a group of 21 drivers who were in attendance. Daly's #76 Chevrolet recorded an unofficial best lap speed of 181.315 mph. Chip Ganassi Racing’s Alex Palou was second, after posting a lap at 181.118 mph in the #10 Honda.

IndyCar's sole doubleheader details: races, timings, and more

AUTO: JUL 23 NTT INDYCAR Series Hy-Vee One Step 250 - Source: Getty

The Iowa doubleheader, officially the Sukup IndyCar Race Weekend, is scheduled for July 11-13, 2025, at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa. It’s the only doubleheader weekend in 2025, featuring two 275-lap races on the 0.875-mile tri-oval track, known as “The Fastest Short Track on the Planet.”

Ad

The two races slated for the second week of July are the Synk 275, which will be held on Saturday, July 12, at 5:00 PM ET, and the Farm to Finish 275, scheduled for the next day, i.e., Sunday, July 13, at 1:00 PM ET. The races will be aired on FOX, the FOX Sports app, and the IndyCar Radio Network.

Both races are approximately 240 miles each and extended by 25 laps from the 2024 season to enhance the fan experience. The most peculiar and demanding feature of Iowa Speedway is its variable banking and short lap times (under 18 seconds), which make the showdown physically and mentally demanding for drivers.

The event includes the usual practice and qualifying sessions, preceded by the testing sessions, which were underway this week. The weekend also features community events like Iowa Cubs games and a Des Moines Farmers' Market appearance with the 2025 IndyCar Show Car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anmol Anmol is a Motorsports Journalist at Sportskeeda with a degree in Law from one of the top Law schools in India. Having an experience of 2 years in Formula 1 along with being an international commentator and a national motorsports athlete, she brings a different passion and authenticity to her writing.

Lewis Hamilton's interview with David Letterman was what piqued her interest in Formula 1 and she has been an avid follower of the sport ever since.

Outside of the world of speed, Anmol is a spiritual person who believes in the power of self-improvement through spirituality. She enjoys reading and relaxing in peaceful surroundings to recharge and find inspiration for her writing. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.