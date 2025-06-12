Who owns World Wide Technology Raceway - a track that hosts IndyCar, NASCAR, and NHRA races

The World Wide Technology Raceway (previously known as Gateway Motorsport Park) has been part of American motorsports history since 1997. It's a multi-sport oval circuit that usually hosts events of NASCAR, NHRA (National Hot Rod Association), and also America's highest class of open-wheel racing, IndyCar.

It is located at 700 Raceway Blvd, Madison, Illinois, and has a seating capacity of 57000. Moreover, the World Wide Technology Raceway’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, a 1.25-mile superspeedway, a 2.0-mile road course, the Gateway Kartplex (a karting facility), and the nearby Gateway National Golf Links.

The facility has been owned by the former racing driver and business owner, Curtis Francois, since 2011. He even has a LinkedIn profile that explains the circuit.

"Curtis Francois is the owner of World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR), located east of downtown St. Louis in Madison, Illinois. A lifelong St. Louisan, real estate developer and former professional racecar driver, Curtis is dedicated to making the metropolitan St. Louis region a premier racing destination," Francois wrote via LinkedIn.

In September 2023, Francois was even inducted into the St. Louis Sports Hall of Fame during the 2023 Enshrinement Dinner at the Missouri Athletic Club, in downtown St. Louis.

World Wide Technology Raceway home to the 'greatest community of supporters'

According to Curtis Francois, the World Wide Technology Raceway is a huge facility that caters to the needs of not only motorsport enthusiasts but also those who seek entertainment in general.

This facility has previously hosted the Tough Mudder event. It is a series of obstacle course races designed to test physical and mental strength, stamina, and teamwork. It's not a competitive race, but rather a community-driven event.

Curtis Francois' mission is to make the facility a home for several kinds of events, and via WWTR's website, he also has a message for the fans.

"I've said it before, and I'll say it again: We have the best sports fans anywhere, period. As we continue to expand our offerings outside of the world of racing, I can proudly say that we are home to the greatest community of supporters anywhere," Francois said.

The 2024 edition of the WWTR's Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (IndyCar) was won by the Team Penske driver and two-time champion, Josef Newgarden. He was followed into the podium places by Scott McLaughlin (Team Penske) and then the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, Linus Lundqvist.

For the 2025 edition of the race, scheduled on June 15, the reigning world champion and in-form Alex Palou is tipped as one of the favorites to amass a victory. The 28-year-old has already put on board five wins in the first seven races.

