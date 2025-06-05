Who is Rinus Veekay's wife? Meet professional boxer Carmen Veekay

Rinus VeeKay is a professional racing driver from the Netherlands who began his motorsports career in Europe. Rinus races in the IndyCar series for Dale Coyne Racing.

The Dutchman is married to professional boxer Carmen VeeKay. Let's have a look at who Rinus VeeKay's wife is.

How did Carmen and Rinus VeeKay meet?

Rinus VeeKay grew up in Hoofddorp, a small town in the Netherlands. His wife, Carmen, also grew up in the same town and lived just a few minutes away from Rinus’ home. Soon, Rinus and Carmen had their first interaction.

Rinus' sister, Michelle, went to the same kickboxing gym as Carmen. The IndyCar driver and his father visited the gym to see Michelle train when Carmen first caught Rinus' eye. In an interview with IndyCar, Rinus talked about their first meeting.

The Dale Coyne Racing driver was 19 and Carmen 16 when they first met. They were in different relationships at the time. The next time they met was at Michelle’s boyfriend’s fight, where Carmen was up for a kickboxing bout.

109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Practice and Previews - Source: Getty

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Rinus found Carmen on social media, after she had ended her previous relationship, and slid into her DMs.

Their first date in 2020 was around the Zandvoort circuit, where the F1 Dutch Grand Prix is held. On Sept. 11, 2023, Rinus, on his birthday, proposed to Carmen while on a whale-watching tour after the Grand Prix of Monterey. On Oct. 5, the duo got married in court.

Rinus VeeKay's wife Carmen's professional boxing career

Carmen VeeKay began her career as a kickboxer and soon showed interest in professional boxing.

Rinus' wife made her professional boxing debut on Nov. 23, 2024, in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, where she faced off against local star Siria Sanchez. The 5-foot-10 Carmen won with a unanimous decision.

Carmen then knocked out Arlette Hernandez on March 25 this year in Playa del Carmen. Her next matchup is yet to be announced.

