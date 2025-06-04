Who is Scott Dixon's wife, Emma Davies-Dixon - A former international track star for Wales

Scott Dixon is a six-time IndyCar champion, hailing from New Zealand. His legacy in the sport stretches over two decades. The 44-year-old has donned the Chip Ganassi Racing outfit since he moved to IRL and showcased his racecraft at the epitome of open-wheel racing in the United States.

Before moving to the United States, the Kiwi raced in the junior categories in the Oceania region. However, he took the step to move to the US in 1999 and earned a spot on the IndyCar grid in 2001.

Dixon set the field ablaze by winning on his third outing in the series and won his first championship in 2003. He then repeated this feat five times and is now the second-most successful driver in terms of drivers' titles secured.

Who is Scott Dixon's wife?

While Scott Dixon won his title in 2003, he suffered a drought in the coming years. That's where his now-wife, Emma Davies-Dixon, entered the scene as the two began dating in 2006.

The latter had represented Britain on the international stage and was crowned a champion in her track days. This made dating the New Zealander a tougher job than it seemed.

Despite this, Dixon remained resilient and invited Emma to New York; she agreed without any hesitation. On the other hand, she put an end to her running career as her father and primary coach died in a close time frame, along with her setting up a new relationship with Scott Dixon.

Emma then got deeply involved with the CGR driver's ventures in IndyCar and had her engagement in the same year. As their love deepened, the pair took the step to make their love official as the Kiwi espoused Emma Davies-Dixon in 2008.

Subsequently, his marriage to Emma brought a stroke of good fortune as Dixon's championship drought ended in the same year, and he won his sole Indy 500 to date. Reflecting on his relationship with her wife, Dixon once said (via IndyCar):

"We’re polar opposites. She would happily talk to a brick wall and have a nice conversation. I would be the brick wall."

The two have often been witnessed together at various Grand Prix venues as the former runner cheers on her husband to excellence.

How many children do Scott Dixon and Emma Davies-Dixon have?

Scott Dixon and Emma Davies Dixon, along with their children, at the 2025 Indy 500 | Source: Instagram:@emmadaviesdixon

Scott Dixon had initially not intended on having kids early in his life. But this soon changed after marriage, as his wife revealed in an interview with the New Zealand Herald in 2009:

"He went from all of a sudden not wanting kids to, yeah, it would be nice to have a kid — so why not now? It’s typical of Scott. If he wants something, he goes and buys it."

The couple welcomed Poppy in 2009 and Tilly in 2011. The pair had been blessed with two daughters, and their first son, Kit, was born in 2019 and completed the Dixon family.

